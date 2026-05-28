SEC Takes Strict Action Against Gambling After $6.2B Football Report Raises Concerns

A new initiative rolled out this week at the SEC Spring Meetings in Miramar Beach. The league introduced a new mandatory sports gambling education initiative for every SEC athlete ahead of the 2026-27 athletic year. This is the conference reacting to a huge warning sign after revealing alarming numbers.

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“SEC associate commissioner Garth Glissman has announced a sports betting integrity initiative across the league,” On3’s Pete Nakos reported on X. “During the 2025-26 season, $11 billion in total betting volume was generated between SEC football and basketball and $6.2 billion from football.”

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That’s the current situation in college sports. Fans aren’t only watching Georgia-Alabama because they care about playoff implications. They’re betting live spreads, player props, rushing totals, passing yards, interceptions, and halftime lines while the game is still happening. That changes the relationship between fans and athletes instantly.

The SEC understands the danger there. That’s why the conference has been putting protections in place for years. Back in 2018, the SEC partnered with IC360 to track gambling activity connected to college sports. Then, in 2023, it added IC360’s ProhiBet technology to monitor banned betting activity in real time.

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In the fall of 2024, the SEC also started releasing student-athlete availability reports for football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and baseball. The idea was simple. If injury updates and player availability become public earlier, gamblers cannot use secret information to gain betting advantages. It also reduces the chances of athletes and staff members getting pressured for inside information.

Then, in January 2026, the SEC placed gambling awareness posters inside locker rooms across the conference. Around that same time, the league also launched an anonymous tip line so athletes and school staff could report suspicious gambling-related activity safely. Now comes the mandatory education video for every athlete in the conference. The SEC isn’t experimenting anymore.

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Commissioner Greg Sankey admitted as much in the conference’s official statement.

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“The Southeastern Conference remains committed to supporting its member institutions and student-athletes through proactive education, monitoring, and resources that promote integrity and protect the student-athlete experience,” he said. “The rise in sports gambling, including some recent well-documented incidents among college and professional athletics, as well as developments around prediction markets, makes this a high-priority initiative for the Southeastern Conference.”

And if the SEC needed more proof that this situation was escalating, just look at the survey numbers. Recent studies showed that around 58% of people between 18 and 22 have tried sports betting in some form. On college campuses, the number climbs even higher, with nearly 67% of students involved. Even outside campuses, betting is growing fast, as nearly one-third of adults under 30 placed at least one sports wager over the past year.

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Now, just think about what that means for a college athlete walking across campus now. Every bad game costs someone money. Every mistake they make in a game suddenly becomes personal to a bettor holding a losing ticket. That creates a negative emotional dynamic around athletes who are still teenagers in many cases. The SEC isn’t the only one spotting the concerns.

NCAA president is raising the same concerns

NCAA president Charlie Baker is no longer downplaying concerns about gambling. During a sitdown with Rob Stone on The Triple Option, he confirmed that college athletics has a gambling problem.

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Imago President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association NCAA Charlie Baker speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on college sports name, image and likeness rules at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20231017357 BONNIExCASH

“Not on the kids’ side, but I think the gambling thing generally has become incredibly abusive for kids,” he said. “If you pick the number one thing student athletes talk to me about, it’s the way they get harassed, not just by people they’ve never met, but by people on their own campus who are looking for them to help them ‘make money.’”

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That’s why Baker has been strongly pushing for a ban on player prop bets in college sports. He believes individual betting lines tied to athletes create unnecessary pressure on young players.

“I think we should get rid of all prop bets for college sports,” he said. “And at a minimum, get rid of all the negative prop bets because those put tremendous pressure on kids, and it really sucks.”

Now the Brendan Sorsby case has become another major example. The NCAA denied Texas Tech QB reinstatement following a sports gambling investigation.

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He has filed a legal action in an attempt to restore his eligibility for his final season. And while that court fight continues, the SEC decided it no longer wants to wait for another major scandal before acting, because once billions of dollars start flowing through college football betting markets, athletes become the easiest targets.