SEC Transfer Sets Clear Expectations for Deion Sanders After Family’s Role in Controversial Exit Last Season

Boo Carter entered the 2025 season with huge expectations. However, his time at Tennessee was full of turbulence, culminating in him getting dismissed for disciplinary issues. Now at Colorado, the DB is looking for a fresh start in what he sees as his final season in college football.

“Got here like at 7, got in the tubs, started the day,” Colorado defensive back Boo Carter said to Reach The People Media founder Darius Sanders. “It’s third year; I mean, I played freshman year, new year now. In my third year, I’m trying to be one and done, so I need to go to that league.

Be that dog on the field. I like to lead too, like help my teammates, but for me, I say, like, just create more turnovers and takeaways. Being more physical on the field and being more vocal, too, like around on the field. So yeah, just simple things creating plays.”

Boo Carter even made his goal clear when he announced himself to the Buffs fans with a social media video calling himself a “hard worker.” His experience at Vols and his ball-hawking ability will bring an immediate boost to Colorado’s defense.

After missing time at practice earlier in the 2025 season and multiple workouts over the summer, issues with his dedication created tension between him and team leaders. Even during the season, his presence was limited, culminating in his dismissal from the team. The main issue head coach Josh Heupel cited was that Carter did not meet the team’s standards and had behavioral issues.

This makes the urge to prove himself even stronger now that he is in Colorado. Last year, he recorded 25 tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. Over two seasons so far, he recorded 63 tackles while adding two sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and three passes defended. So, it’s pretty clear that he does have potential.

Despite a sad end to his Vols life, Carter did gain experience on both sides of the ball. During his time there, he didn’t just practice on defense; he also worked on offensive skills in spring practice when Tennessee experimented with him in the “star” position.

“I’m excited because I know what I can do. I’ve practiced it, and I’ve scrimmaged it now, and it’s a dream come true to be on both sides in college now. Hopefully I can showcase that, but I don’t know right now how much I’ll be on offense.”

Before coming to college, he also excelled in athletic measurables, like a 4.39-second 40-yard dash time with excellent quickness. So, this spring, he is just improvising all of it. Now, with all the excitement of the 2026 season, Boo Carter’s controversial past comes up.

Boo Carter’s mother’s controversial stunt over the Tennessee exit

Boo Carter’s journey to Colorado hasn’t been that straight. After his controversial exit from Tennessee, his mother, Shareca Carter, openly bashed his former program on social media.

She wrote things like, “I’ve never been a Vol fan; I’m A Boo fan.” She also praised Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, saying, “Coach Deion Sanders got 8 players drafted in 2025. legendary.” However, when fans started commenting on her post, she fired back, saying, “They won games lol. Wt-, the Vols win?” All these comments just escalated the situation. This even made fans and analysts worry about Boo Carter’s future.

It’s never a good look when the family members of a player are fighting their former programs on social media. Just their involvement has caused irreparable damage in the past. Tennessee went through a similar experience when Nico Iamaleava’s dad got involved to get more money from the program. That ended in his transfer to UCLA.

There is a case to be made for genuine frustration in Boo Carter’s case. In his narrative, he was recovering from an injury and had even conveyed the same to his coaches. The Vols didn’t see it in this manner. However, now that Carter has moved on, the commentary from the family unnecessarily keeps the spotlight on an unfortunate chapter of his college career.