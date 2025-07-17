SEC Wide Receiver Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge Ahead of Fall Camp

Just when Hugh Freeze hoped to shift Auburn’s off-season narrative to depth charts, the Tigers’ locker room took another hit. And this one’s serious. On July 16, Trey Wallace made a grim report on X stating, “Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons was arrested this evening at 6:20 PM on domestic assault charge, by strangulation or suffocation, per jail records. His bond is $20,000.” The nature of the charge paints a disturbing picture, and Auburn now finds itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons again.

Malcolm Simmons was entering his sophomore season with real expectations. As a true freshman, he hauled in 40 catches for 451 yards and three touchdowns, the kind of production that made him one of High Freeze’s more promising young weapons. He came into Auburn as a 4-star recruit, ranked No. 190 nationally and No. 11 in the state of Alabama, per the On3 Industry Ranking. But now, his football future might be the least of his concerns.

The story is developing…