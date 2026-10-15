SEC’s True Feelings on Kicking Lane Kiffin & LSU Out of Conference Confirmed, Sr. Reporter Reveals “Punishment”

The massive drama between LSU and the SEC office has officially hit a rolling boil, and anyone keeping track wants to know just how toxic things have truly gotten behind closed doors. On a recent episode of the sports show The Next Round, senior national college sports reporter Chris Low from On3 joined the guys to drop the raw, unfiltered truth. When asked straight up if the big bosses in the conference are genuinely furious with the Tigers, Low didn’t hesitate: “That would be a YES.”

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According to Low, this isn’t just some standard corporate bickering confined to the main SEC headquarters in Birmingham. The frustration has spread like wildfire to the school presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors all across the league.

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Explaining the bad blood, Low revealed that leaders around the conference “feel like that, fair or unfair, LSU sort of thumbed their nose up at some of the things that the SEC has wanted to do,” Chris Low said. “I don’t know where this ends. I don’t know what the endgame is. And if you look at it from both perspectives, I get LSU’s side. I get where the SEC is coming from. But more than anything, if you want to look at it just through the SEC lens, they feel like they need to put their foot down and say, ‘Listen, we are going to enforce what our rules are in the SEC.'”

It turns out the rest of the conference is completely fed up with the Tigers treating league expectations like they are totally optional.

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The main reason everyone is so heated is that this text-message drama has officially morphed into a full-blown federal court battle. The SEC just fired back against LSU’s attempts to throw the case out by submitting a massive 41-page legal filing. In it, the league strictly accuses the school of a “stubborn refusal” to follow conference guidelines regarding roster construction.

The SEC claims LSU lacks institutional control. Kiffin tried to add former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to the roster. Basketball coach Will Wade openly practiced former NBA player RJ Luis Jr. – both violations of SEC Professionalism Rules.

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At the center of this hurricane is Kiffin, who has never met a boundary he didn’t want to cross. Low pointed out that Kiffin has been doing this for two decades, noting, “He’s always going to push the envelope, and I think that’s part of what makes him effective. He’s not afraid to bite back. He’s not afraid to sort of color outside the lines.”

Instead of telling their coach to adhere to the conference’s rules, LSU’s leadership, including the university president, the athletic director, and even the Louisiana governor, has given Kiffin carte blanche to fight the power.

Because LSU refuses to back down, the SEC actually altered its legal strategy to explicitly seek the authority to boot the school from the conference entirely.

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The league’s lawyers fought hard to protect the conference’s right to hold a vote to terminate the university’s membership under Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution. The mere fact that kicking a founding member out of the league was brought up as a real legal threat shows just how incredibly toxic this relationship has become.

However, Low brought everyone back down to earth regarding the nuclear option. He stated expulsion is legal posturing: “If it comes to threatening to kick LSU out of the league, which I never thought was going to happen, and it’s not going to happen, that is not going to happen.”

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College sports is a multi-billion dollar business, and LSU is a massive financial powerhouse and a ratings cash cow that the SEC is never going to actually throw away.

But just because the Tigers aren’t getting kicked out of the club doesn’t mean they are walking away scot-free. Low made it clear that the SEC feels an urgent need to make an example out of them to keep the rest of the league from descending into total chaos.

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Addressing the inevitable fallout, Low asked, “Will there be punishment? Will there be penalties? I think there’s still a chance of that, and I think that’s sort of where we are right now with this.”

What kind of “punishment” are we talking about here? The SEC recently approved a brutal new discipline policy specifically tailored for this exact situation. If Commissioner Greg Sankey decides to bring the hammer down, LSU could face crippling penalties: a mandatory half-season suspension for the head coach, a massive financial fine wiping out 50% of the sport’s annual operating budget, or the temporary revocation of the school’s league voting rights.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill called the lawsuit “garbage from the start” on social media, signaling LSU will contest any penalties.