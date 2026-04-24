‘See You Soon, Dad’: Tim Tebow Pays Emotional Tribute After Father’s Death at 78

Tim Tebow is not mourning the death of his father, Robert, as a loss, but celebrating his arrival ‘home’ in a powerful tribute to the man who shaped his life and faith. Former Florida QB’s father died today at the age of 78 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. In a post on Instagram, Tim Tebow paid a tribute to his father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Many will say sorry for your loss, but the truth is, he’s not lost,” Tebow wrote about his dad on his IG account. “We know exactly where he is. He’s home. Forever! I asked him last week what he looked forward to most about Heaven, and he simply said, “Jesus.” He couldn’t wait to see Jesus face-to-face. Praise God that his wait is over. Death has been swallowed up in victory. He’s healed and whole now. So we don’t mourn as those with no hope. See you soon, Dad!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tebow’s father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2016, when he was navigating a career in minor league baseball with the New York Mets after being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was in an Atlanta hotel room when his phone rang, and he received the dreadful news. He wanted to go home and support his dad, but Robert insisted on focusing on his career.

“I got really emotional. I mean, this is my dad,” Tebow said about that night. That inspired Tebow to reassess his priorities, spend more time with his father, “watch ball and talk ball,” and seek advice on “spiritual questions.” The former Gators’ QB started developing a much closer bond with his dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his Instagram post, the former Gators’ QB shared several pictures with his dad, reliving their memories together. His father was there with him, supporting him when Tim learned he was going to be a father. In another picture, Robert can be seen beaming with happiness as he accompanies his son to the National Football Foundation’s Hall of Fame ceremony in 2023. Tebow also has a photo of his mom and dad supporting the Gators during his college career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“I’m playing for him, and I’m playing for myself,” Tebow said after his father’s Parkinson’s diagnosis. “He loves to come watch me, and then to talk about it later. It’s one of the ways we spend time together. You never know how much time you have on earth. But my father has an incredible legacy that has nothing to do with me. I’m so proud of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Tebow has dedicated his whole life to being a Baptist missionary, even moving his family to the Philippines in 1985 to minister to the local community. It was a work part of Robert’s foundation, the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association, and while overseas, Robert and his wife, Pam, started praying for another child. However, things took an unexpected turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Tebow’s birth was a ‘miracle’ for his parents

Tim’s birth was a difficult pregnancy for his mother, Pam. Before learning that she was pregnant with a child, she fell into a coma. Pam had contracted amoebic dysentery in the Philippines, a bacterium found in contaminated water. To recover, doctors prescribed Tim’s mother a “series of strong medications.” But after learning that she was pregnant, she immediately stopped taking them, but the doctors still advised against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors warned the Tebows that the baby was “already harmed.” They stressed that the baby’s placenta was already detached from the uterine wall, depriving it of necessary nutrients and oxygen. Expecting a stillbirth, they advised Pam to undergo an abortion. However, as Pam had ignored doctors’ advice in the past, she did so again and kept her faith throughout.

“They thought I should have an abortion to save my life from the beginning all the way through the seventh month,” Pam Tebow said. “My husband just prayed that, if the Lord would give us a son, that he would let us raise him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like many miracles Robert and his wife had seen in their lives while spreading the gospel, Tim Tebow’s birth was also nothing short of a miracle. The Tebow family returned to Florida when Tim was 3, and homeschooled him in Jacksonville. Tim now carries on the faith to which Robert dedicated his 78 years. With his Tim Tebow Foundation, the former Gators QB has already changed countless lives and aims to bring “Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.”