Michigan Football Announces 4 Injury Updates for Ohio State Game

Michigan overpowered Maryland in Week 13 (45-20) and improved its record to 9-2. Now, it’s ‘The Game.’ The Wolverines will host Ohio State in Ann Arbor to continue their winning streak against their archrivals. Ahead of the game, there’s some news on the injury front from the Michigan camp.

Sherrone Moore, in his Monday press conference, provided injury updates on players listed in the final report before Maryland, as well as those who were injured during the game.

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann, whose absence from the Maryland game surprised many, is “day-to-day.” Hausmann wasn’t on the injury report during the week. However, rumors swirled when he didn’t make the trip. Some even went to the extent of saying he’s no longer with the program. The LB denied it on X, and post-game, Moore didn’t specifically address Hausmann’s injury. He just said that the player was “just working through some things, so not long-term things.” So far, he has contributed 68 total tackles, with his season high of 12 tackles against Washington.

WR Semaj Morgan, who also didn’t feature against Maryland due to non-football injuries, will be fine to play against Ohio State, as per the head coach. Over the weeks, he has recorded 214 yards and one touchdown against Central Michigan. DB Rod Moore is likely done for the year. He hasn’t featured for the Wolverines since the USC game. So far, he has registered six total tackles and one interception. This week, he will be looking forward to improving his resume.

As for TE Max Bredeson, the answer was unclear. He sustained a lower-body injury during the first half in Week 13 and was spotted on the sidelines wearing a boot and using crutches. As per Sherrone Moore, Bredeson’s X-rays didn’t look great. However, he still hopes that his tight end will make it to the all-important game against their rivals.

Although so far, he has had two appearances in the 2025 season, totaling 11 yards for two receptions. However, with his unmatched experience going against OSU, Bredeson is an important asset for Moore this weekend. He is an impact player. Presently in his fifth season, he boasts a stacked record: three Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl, and a national championship. And with the Ohio State game coming up, he has an 8-1 record over the Buckeyes.

Sherrone Moore’s offensive weapons against archrival OSU

Since the last four years, Michigan has dominated ‘the Game.’ This week, Sherrone Moore is determined to continue that streak. For that to happen, Moore is ensuring that he puts his best weapons around his freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood. This will be his first rivalry matchup against OSU, and the coach is ensuring his QB1 remains fully prepared.

“He’s well educated on the rivalry,” he said. “He knows everything about it. He’s seen it from afar. So, it’ll be about going through the routine and just doing the things that he’s done to this point to get him prepared for the game.”

The Wolverines are great at rushing the ball, but third-down conversions have plagued the offense for so long. The Buckeyes’ defense is strong, boasting a No. 2-ranked rushing defense that is more than capable of suffocating Michigan’s run attack. For four years, Ryan Day has been denied the victory over Ann Arbor. This time, he will be determined not to taste defeat.

During rivalry games, emotions run extremely high. Even the Buckeyes, who are coming unscathed, might get their first taste of defeat. Moore has only one message for the Wolverine fans. “The energy needs to be as loud and as crazy as it’s ever been.”