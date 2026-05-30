Seminoles Legend’s Son Commits to FSU’s ACC Rivals After Expressing Frustration With Mike Norvell’s Recruiting

When it comes to legacy recruits, college football programs usually get a head start. The family ties are already there, and in many cases, the relationship has existed for years before a scholarship offer even arrives. That’s why the news of 3-star receiver Julian Cromartie’s commitment is both surprising and understandable. And it’s Mike Norvell who became the villain here, at least to the recruit’s father.

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Julian is the son of former Florida State star Antonio Cromartie, a first-round NFL Draft pick, 4x Pro Bowler, and one of the most accomplished Seminole DBs. For years, many assumed Mike Norvell’s FSU would naturally become a major player in his son’s recruitment. Instead, the opposite happened.

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According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, Julian Cromartie officially committed to Clemson, giving Dabo Swinney another win on the trail and handing Florida State another uncomfortable question about its recruiting approach. The 3-star Woodlands (Texas) College Park WR announced his commitment while visiting Clemson during the Tigers’ highly anticipated May 29-31 recruiting weekend.

“The family vibes,” Cromartie told Rivals when asked why he chose Clemson.

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Kentucky, Kansas, Texas, and several other Power Four programs remained involved throughout the process. But Clemson surged late and closed the deal for the 6’2 and 180-pounder.

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“They kind of came a little bit later than I expected,” he told TigerIllustrated’s Paul Strelow after receiving his Clemson offer.

“I wasn’t even really considering Clemson, honestly. But now that they started pursuing me, I really started considering them. They really just showed me where they see me fitting in the offense. They think my play style relates to guys like Tee Higgins and Mike Williams. Seeing that, I could really see myself in an offense like that. It really excited me.”

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That’s how you get momentum in recruiting. Relationships and connections matter. Antonio Cromartie even publicly praised Dabo Swinney’s approach before the commitment.

“Excited for my son’s visit to @ClemsonFB at the end of the month,” he posted earlier in May. “Coach Swinney recruited me, my brother, and now my son. Pretty cool to see he hasn’t changed since we first met.”

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And that was something that Mike Norvell’s FSU couldn’t offer. That’s why Antonio Cromartie publicly criticized how his alma mater handled the recruitment. According to him, communication from the Seminoles virtually disappeared after Julian received an offer. That frustration later spilled onto social media.

“Can some of y’all please stop asking about my son Julian and FSU?” he posted on X. “This isn’t my journey; it’s his recruiting process. And let’s be real, FSU hasn’t talked to my son since they offered him in August of 2025!!”

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And as Florida State finds itself defending questions about communication, Julian becomes Clemson’s third WR commitment in the 2027 cycle, joining 4-star prospects Jamarin Simmons and Trey Wimbley. The Tigers presented a clear vision for how he fits while continuing to sell a track record of NFL receiver development. Antonio Cromartie’s FSU criticism only added fuel to the discussion.

“We just offer anyone now,” he wrote on X. “Got people on staff that can’t recruit or claim to be top recruiters.”

Whether the Seminoles’ fans agree with those comments or not, they show a growing concern surrounding Florida State’s recruiting.

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Mike Norvell keeps losing to ACC rival Clemson

The Cromartie recruitment is just the latest example of Clemson getting the better of Florida State in important battles. Earlier this month, 4-star RB Gary Walker selected the Tigers over the Seminoles despite the latter making a strong push. One of Kam Martin’s priority RB targets in the 2027 cycle, he visited FSU multiple times and held an offer dating back to October 2025. But when Dabo Swinney entered the picture later, he built momentum and ultimately secured Walker’s commitment. The trend extends beyond high school recruiting.

Florida State also lost transfer DL Devarrick Woods to Clemson after pursuing him through the portal. The former Texas State player became an intriguing late portal target after receiving an additional year of eligibility. Mike Norvell’s staff recruited him aggressively, and so did Florida and Kansas State. But in the end, the Tigers won again.

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These losses bring everything back to Julian Cromartie’s commitment. One 3-star WR doesn’t determine a program’s future. But when the player is the son of an FSU legend, when the father publicly criticizes the staff’s recruiting efforts, and when the commitment lands with one of Florida State’s biggest ACC rivals, you really see that something is very wrong.