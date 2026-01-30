Senior Bowl Day 3: North Dakota QB Cole Payton & Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. Standout

Practices for the 2026 Senior Bowl are now in the books, and all that’s left is to kick off the game. Day 3 saw some of the earlier winners, such as linebacker Kyle Louis, continue their dominant play, while a few new names in the defensive back seven were added to the list. Here is the final day of practice from this year’s Senior Bowl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bud Clark/S/TCU: Clark was the star of the secondary Friday, picking off two passes, including one in full team drills. His ability to quickly get to the sidelines and help cornerbacks was impressive, as was the way he tracked the pass in the air, then made his move to the throw. Clark’s leadership skills equally stood out, and the way he communicated with teammates and made calls in the defensive backfield really impressed scouts.

Owen Heinecke/LB/Oklahoma: Heinecke is not a physically impressive defender, as he measures just 6-foot-1, 224 pounds and does not look especially athletic on the field. Yet his brain moves a mile a minute, and his instincts are off the charts, something he put to good use today. Heinecke was all over the field making positive plays, especially in run defense, and tackling ball handlers in the backfield or out in space. His ability to diagnose plays before they unfold was incredible, and he would often hit the hole before ball carriers arrived. Heinecke’s measurables and athleticism will push him deep into the draft, yet his ability to play the run and line up on special teams will be attractive to teams at the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Owen Heinecke

Cole Payton/QB/North Dakota State: After a terrific senior season, his first as a full-time starter, Payton kept the momentum going all three days of Senior Bowl practice. He’s a large quarterback at 6-foot-2.5 and 229 pounds, yet he’s mobile and athletic. Payton is a strong-armed passer who accurately made all the throws in practice and easily got the ball downfield into receivers’ hands. His poise was exceptional, and coaches on the field commended Payton for the patience he displayed as the pocket collapsed around him. After entering the season as a free-agent prospect, Payton has moved into the middle rounds, and a Day 2 calling of his name is not out of the question.

Max Llewellyn/DE/Iowa: Llewellyn is a bit frustrating to scout. He’s an explosive athlete with a frame that measures 6-foot-5 ¼ and 255 pounds, who quickly moves around the field, showing no stiffness at all. He flashes the ability to dominate opponents who are often 60 pounds heavier than him, something he did multiple times on Friday. He explodes up the field and easily changes direction to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, which is something he also did multiple times on Friday. Yet for all his physically dominant skills, Llewellyn is more flash than steady production. He finished the 2025 season with 26 tackles and 6.5 sacks, which are pedestrian numbers. Yet scouts had to be impressed with his performance on the field Friday, and the upside is incredible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Max Llewellyn

Mike Washington Jr./RB/Arkansas: Washington was a bit of a surprise in Mobile, and the argument could be made that he was both the most consistent and the best back during Senior Bowl practices. He measures just over six feet tall and 228 pounds, and Washington plays to that size. He’s a hammer on the interior and is impossible to tackle. Washington consistently picked up yardage of initial contact and was never stopped at the point of attack, and he displayed a lot of quickness for a bigger back and solid pass-catching hands. He’s going to be a terrific Day 3 pick for a team that needs a short-yardage/goal-line ball carrier who can also catch the ball out of the backfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kevin Coleman Jr./WR/Missouri: Another player from the scoring side of the ball, Coleman was quick and fast all week, making him tough to cover. He showed a great burst of speed and the ability to run away from opponents. He also caught the ball exceptionally well and did a great job adjusting to make the catch at full speed. Coleman is not a big receiver, measuring 5-foot-10, 174 pounds, but his big-play ability is enticing.