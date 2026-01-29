Senior Bowl Day 2 Winners: Missouri’s Zion Young & Baylor’s Josh Cameron Among Standouts

Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice took place under sunnier skies and much warmer temperatures. It was also the first time teams dressed in full gear, and the action on the field got a lot hotter, with a fight breaking out between a pair of Day 1 winners, Derrick Moore of Michigan and Max Iheanachor of Arizona State, during the afternoon session. The second day of practice saw more receivers stand out, as well as a pair of defensive linemen.

Josh Cameron/WR/Baylor: Cameron, the powerfully built receiver, has been one of the most consistent pass catchers over the past two days. He measured 6-foot-1 ¼, 223 pounds, and plays to that size, battling defensive backs and consistently coming away with the contested grab. His ability to use his large frame and box out opponents was impressive. Even better was the way Cameron came away with the ball in battles with defenders draped all over him. On one play, he made a terrific reception despite pass interference being called on his opponent. Cameron is a traditional possession wideout who projects as a Day 3 selection.

Imago Josh Cameron

Vinny Anthony II/WR/Wisconsin: Anthony is the antithesis of Cameron, as he has a slender build at 5-foot-11.5, 185 pounds, and beats opponents with speed as well as quickness. Defensive backs could not cover Anthony once he got into gear, and the Wisconsin product made several nice receptions downfield. He did a great job tracking the ball, extending his hands, and catching the pass away from his frame at full speed. It was obvious that opponents moved a step or two back to guard against Anthony’s big-play ability, but it was to no avail, as he beat them down the field and on crossing patterns. He also caught everything thrown in his direction.

Tyren Montgomery/WR/John Carroll: A late addition to the Senior Bowl, Montgomery has put together two terrific days of practice and looks like he belongs on the field with the best college football talent in America. He’s beaten opponents with speed, quickness, and smarts. On Tuesday, he torched Colton Hood of Tennessee, a potential first-round pick, then came back today and continued dominating defensive backs expected to be middle-round picks. While there’s nothing physically imposing about Montgomery, he’s a terrific wideout who has caught the attention of everyone in Mobile after not being on scouts’ radar before the season.

Alan Herron/T/Maryland: Herron is another who wasn’t talked about much in the scouting community until late last season and has taken advantage of his Senior Bowl opportunity. He’s an agile left tackle who shows good footwork and fundamentals in pass protection, and Herron has done a terrific job in one-on-one drills as well as full scrimmages. He manhandled athletic opponents such as Dennis Dani-Sutton of Penn State, as well as Logan Fano of Utah. Though he’s built more like an offensive guard, he’s done enough in the past two days to make people believe he can hold down the left tackle spot on Sundays.

Imago Alan Herron

Zion Young/Edge/Missouri: Young is listed as an outside linebacker on the Senior Bowl roster, but he has done most of his damage at defensive end. He’s shown incredible quickness and agility while mixing in some power. Young not only beat blockers with a great first step, but he also displayed an inside move and the ability to bend off the edge, then change direction. He uses his hands extremely well, plays with athleticism, and has done well as a pass rusher and run defender.

Zane Durant/DT/Penn State: Durant is small by defensive tackle standards, measuring under 6-foot-1 and just 290 pounds. Yet he has shown a terrific combination of quickness, power, and movement skills. If he wasn’t penetrating through gaps after beating blockers with his great first step on Wednesday, he was knocking them off the ball with powerful leg drive. Durant also showed that he’s athletic enough to get outside the box and pursue the action to the flanks. Though size is a limiting factor, his ability to make plays in any direction is attractive.