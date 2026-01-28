Senior Bowl Practice Report – Day 1

Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice is in the books, as the top upperclassmen and a few underclassmen performed for NFL scouts, coaches, and general managers. Several players from both sides of the line of scrimmage and on the second level of the defense, as well as a few pass catchers, stood out. Here’s a look at the top half-dozen from the day.

Derrick Moore/Edge/Michigan: Moore had the highlight of the day when, early in practice, he knocked Markel Bell, the offensive tackle from Miami who has a 104-pound advantage on Moore, off his feet and onto his butt. Yet he was more than a one-play wonder, as the Michigan defender was impossible to stop all day. He’s incredibly quick, explosive, and athletic. Besides the power move he pulled on Bell, Moore displayed terrific hand technique and the ability to rush the edge or wedge on the inside of blockers. And he did it standing over tackle and out of a three-point stance. If Moore keeps this up, he’ll be headed into the early part of Round 2.

Dametrious Crownover/T/Texas A&M: The big Aggies tackle looks the part, measuring just under 6-foot-7 and 332 pounds with an arm length over 35 ½ inches, and he plays to every bit of it. Crownover lined up at both left and right tackle, dominating everyone he faced. He used his massive frame to seal defenders from the action and easily rode opponents from their angles of attack. He looked more comfortable on the right side and probably doesn’t possess the agility to play weakside tackle in the NFL, yet Crownover proved he has starting potential on Sundays.

Trey Zuhn III/OL/Texas A&M: Zuhn did a terrific job at both tackle and center during the first day of Senior Bowl practice, blocking with great patience, technique, and intensity. A four-year starter for A&M, he did a terrific job in one-on-one drills at left tackle, displaying the ability to slide off the edge and handle speed rushers. At the same time, he squared off against defenders when lined up at center, the position he’s very likely to play on Sundays, and kept them from the action. Intelligent and well-spoken, offensive line coaches will fall in love with Zuhn as we move towards draft weekend.

Lee Hunter/DT/Texas Tech: If you were with us last week during Shrine Bowl practice, you read the praise I heaped on defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. of Florida State. Hunter was all that and more today at the Senior Bowl. He’s a powerful yet athletic 320-pound interior defensive lineman who consistently pushed blockers off the line, collapsed the pocket, and held his ground during two-on-one drills. Yet Hunter also moves well around the field and quickly changes direction, gets down the line of scrimmage, and covers area laterally. He also plays with a great pad level and gets leverage on opponents, which enables him to hold the point. Entering the season graded as a last-round pick by scouts, Hunter is cementing himself as a Day 2 selection.

Kyle Louis/LB/Pittsburgh: Louis is small but quick, explosive, and very fast, all attributes he displayed today. He covers a lot of area on the field and chews up ground in every direction with speed. Louis showed a lot of agility, instinct,s and toughness. Early in the day, he made a terrific interception during drills, beating the tight end he was covering with a great break to the action. The problem for Louis is that he measures just over 5-foot-11.5 and 224 pounds, and he’s built more like a big safety than a small linebacker, yet he’ll be a terrific situational linebacker/special-teams player in a one-gap defense on Sundays.

Ted Hurst/WR/Georgia State: Hurst was one of several players I was looking forward to seeing at the Senior Bowl, and he did not disappoint. He’s a bigger receiver who measured 6-foot 3 ¼ and 207 pounds with arms 33 ¼ inches long, which is fantastic length for his position. He put those long arms to good use, extending over defenders to pull fastballs out of the air as well as making a terrific sideline catch down the field. Despite catching 71 passes for 1,004 yards last season, people are sleeping on Hurst, but he will be playing in the NFL next season.