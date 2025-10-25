Separated by Distance, Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Revisits the Past to Send Loving Message for Alabama HC

For many of us, Kalen DeBoer is still trying to make his presence felt in Alabama, coming out of Nick Saban’s shadow. And a dominant four straight wins against ranked teams sure added to that hustle. But for his daughter, Alexis DeBoer, he’s her childhood hero – the gold standard in her eyes. Though separated on his birthday, Alexis is ensuring he receives her well-wishes by enabling her career in Washington and offering her ongoing support.

Alexis posted an IG Story of her childhood picture with Kalen DeBoer with a loving caption that reads, “Happy Birthday, Dad. I Love You.” It was the perfect way to kick off DeBoer’s mid-season birthday with a touch of nostalgia. It’s a big day for Kalen DeBoer, but he doesn’t like celebrating his birthdays.

Back in 2022, when he was with the Huskies, many speculated he was hosting a birthday party for himself. But when the media asked DeBoer, he was blunt, saying it was just a team get-together dinner for some players, unity council members, and assorted seniors. He even laughed at the idea, saying, “That’s it. It’s all football. Football and family.” Now, he might ignore his special days, but not his kids.

Notably, Alexis DeBoer has made a name for herself as a Huskie star freshman, and the father-daughter duo celebrates every achievement. She earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors for a 21-home-run series, the 8th most by a freshman in the program’s history. However, with her career hustles, she ensures she wishes her dad on his birthday, October 24, 2005. Back in May, when Alexis received the Big Ten honor for the first time since 2016, DeBoer wasn’t just proud and content talking about it.

“Yeah, I’m really proud of her. She’s making a name for herself, and I’ve always believed she had it in her. It happened even quicker than I thought. She got the opportunities and took advantage of them. … I’m a proud dad, that’s for sure,” he said. That’s the kind of bond they share.

But Alexis isn’t the only one wishing DeBoer on his big day. Even Tide 100.9’s host Ryan Fowler put out his best wishes for him on IG, posting a locker room picture of him with a caption that reads: “🎉 Happy Birthday, Kalen DeBoer! 🎉 Take a moment to wish Coach DeBoer a big happy birthday – the man leading the Crimson Tide with class, integrity, vision, and championship focus. The entire Bama Nation celebrates you today!”

With love and wishes, DeBoer, born in Millbank, South Dakota, turned 51 this week. This special day came perfectly, as Alabama is heading to a crucial season game.

Kalen DeBoer gets real about South Carolina’s game

After losing to FSU, Alabama almost became a lost cause, but then they showed up strong and won six straight games. Now, winning against South Carolina will only solidify their playoff run. And looking at their offensive struggles, this might be a simple game for Bama. But how? South Carolina’s biggest problem has been its inability to protect LaNorris Sellers.

That’s right. The Gamecocks currently hold the second-to-last rank in the country in giving up expected points to sacks this season. Despite the upper hand, DeBoer isn’t taking this game lightly, as South Carolina gave them tough competition last season. “There’s a lot of guys that understand, especially the ones who were here a year ago, how tough of a game this was,” DeBoer said. “We’re going into their place. Going to be a great environment.”

Now, Kalen DeBoer also has Ty Simpson on his team. His 70.2% completion rate has helped Bama finish drives at the 7th-best rate in the country, scoring 4.42 points per drive. With the Gamecocks’ struggles to show up and Alabama’s dominance, let’s wait and see which team wins this crucial game.