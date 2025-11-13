Setback for Marcus Freeman as Surgery Goes Wrong for Key Notre Dame Athlete, Ruled Out of Playoffs

When Marcus Freeman recruited Charles Jagusah in 2023, scouts touted him as their protection scheme’s future. However, as fate would have it, Charles has played in only a few games since arriving in South Bend. Every Notre Dame fan out there was waiting to see Charles Jagusah in action this year. However, their hopes have been shattered as his time away from the field has been extended further.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Marcus Freeman’s worst nightmare became a reality as Tyler Wojciak, a Notre Dame insider, talked about the injury in detail on Brian Smith’s Locked On podcast. “I think the best way I can put it is I would be legitimately floored if he plays at all this season,” Tyler Wojciak said. “And I’m including the playoff in that conversation as well. When the injury first happened, it was the day before, the 4th of July. And there were some people who were hopeful that he could come back at some point, like the middle of October, maybe early November. But it is my understanding that he had a second procedure on that arm. It was a planned procedure, but I think maybe some complications came up that made everyone sort of alter the timeline.”

Charles Jagusah suffered a fractured humerus in an ATV-related accident that sidelined him from action. This isn’t the first time, though. Jagusah didn’t play the whole 2024 regular season, as he suffered from a torn Pectoral. However, he did return during the playoffs and played brilliantly. This new development will increase Marcus Freeman’s worries as he deals with a host of injuries plaguing his offensive line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame enters the final stretch of its 2025 season with a 7-2 record and is in playoff contention. They rank 9th in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Irish offense ranks in the top 15 nationally in total offense, averaging 466.1 yards per game. The offensive line has been ably supporting this production, allowing just 10 sacks through nine games. Under offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, the Irish have established themselves as a dominant offensive force. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr has produced 2,275 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. While senior running back Jeremiyah Love has rushed for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The OL hasn’t let us feel the absence of Charles Jagusah, as evidenced by their nomination for the Joe Moore Midseason Award. But with Billy Schrauth and Ashton Craig injured, Notre Dame needed him more than ever. Charles Jagusah, a four-star recruit from Alleman High School in Rock Island, Illinois, was called up to the 2023 All-American Bowl. Despite limited opportunities with the Irish, he impressed everyone and secured a comeback player of the year nomination. Meanwhile, Notre Dame takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers tomorrow in a ranked matchup. While the Fighting Irish are favorites to win, CJ Carr has been warned of a major threat ahead of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg McElroy asks CJ Sarr to be aware of the Panthers’ threat

Notre Dame is traveling to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday in a bid to strengthen its playoff hopes. It’s one of the most important games remaining on their regular schedule. Greg McElroy has alerted CJ Carr about the dynamic linebackers of the Panthers. “If they [Kyle Louis & Rasheem Biles] can somehow slow down the rushing attack, it’s going to force the game into CJ Carr’s hands,” Greg McElroy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Panthers’ defense, led by the linebacker duo of Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles, is the biggest threat to Notre Dame’s offense. Kyle has 52 tackles,2 sacks, and 2 interceptions to his name. At the same time, his partner Rasheem has similar numbers of 52 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 interception. Both are coming back from injuries and would be eager to spoil Notre Dame’s party.

All in all, it will be a battle between the Fighting Irish’s dominant offense and the Panthers’ airtight defense. With solid offensive line protection, CJ Sarr should comfortably dissect the linebacker duo. Furthermore, winning this game would all but secure Notre Dame’s Playoff aspirations.