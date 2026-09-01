7 Changes Buckeye Fans Will Experience at Ohio Stadium This Season

Ohio Stadium is about to look and feel much different from what it has in years. As the Buckeyes prepare to host Ball State on September 5 to open the 2026 season, the athletic department spent the offseason quietly reworking almost everything about the gameday experience.

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Ohio State confirmed seven major changes, according to the university’s athletics department announcements, 247Sports reports. The list includes a new playing surface, an AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 upgrade, expanded facial authentication at the gates, new security barriers around the perimeter, brand-new field-level suites in the south end zone, a shift in when Senior Day is held, and a revamped selection of food options at concession stands.

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“We just want to be able to make sure that we’re providing good experiences for the fans and trying to provide them for those fans who want an elevated experience,” Executive Associate Athletic Director for internal operations at Ohio State, Mike Penner, said, according to Allison Wolfe of The Lantern.

Starting with the field itself, Ohio State installed a new playing surface featuring Shaw Sports Turf’s Forge Series system, installed by The Motz Group, and sponsored by Safelite. It’s built to meet NFL standards and integrates field markings directly into the turf instead of the old cut-and-glue process. Alongside that, the stadium is getting a full upgrade to Juniper Mist Wi-Fi 7, powered by AI, expanding the network from roughly 1,800 access points to more than 2,000, making it the largest deployment of its kind in any U.S. stadium.

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The next two changes focus on making the ticketing and seating experience more secure. With the misuse and duplication of personal information for ticketing becoming a growing concern, these measures are designed to verify fans’ identities while protecting their seats from unauthorized use.

Ohio State is expanding its Express Entry facial authentication program with a company called Wicket beyond premium areas and student sections into some public gates, making the Buckeyes just the second university to use the technology for ticketing at this scale nationally. On the security side, Ohio State police are adding new traffic barriers around the perimeter, including along Woody Hayes Bridge, with staffed gate closures to keep vehicles away from large crowds.

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Then there is the money and tradition side of things. Nine new field-level suites and 400 chairback seats now sit in the south-end zone, giving fans access to the 1922 Club with food, drinks, and a climate-controlled space. Meanwhile, Senior Day has moved, as Ohio State will recognize its seniors before the season opener against Ball State this year, instead of being held before the Michigan game as usual.

For the seventh and final change, fans may be the most eager to see what’s available to eat, making the revamped food options one of the most interesting changes at the stadium.

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New vendors are bringing more food choices to the show

This season, Ohio Stadium is expanding its food lineup with new vendors including Bibibop Asian Grill (featuring gluten-free options), Black Market Saloon, Chicken Salad Chick, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

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The menu choices also include Buckeye Barbecue Box, Taste of the Competition Burger, Smoked Cheddar Pimento Cheese, and Chicken Lo Mein. Fans can find these offerings throughout the main gates, premium suites, Field Suites, and Premium Huntington Club.

“We want our fans to keep coming back. Our football team is always good, right? And so we just want to make sure that when the fans come here, they can enjoy everything else in addition to the game,” Penner said, Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 reports.

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For a program that already packs the Horseshoe most Saturdays, Ohio State is using these upgrades to bring the gameday experience in line with what fans expect from one of college football’s biggest venues.