7-Figure Splurge on Bill Belichick Spells Doom for UNC’s Winningest Program

Bill Belichick came into UNC with a lot of hype, but that soon turned into disappointment. Despite coaching in one of the toughest leagues, Belichick couldn’t handle college players, and the result? They had to face eight tough losses. The fallout from the gridiron is now bleeding onto the hardwood. By going all in on football, UNC’s administration accidentally starved the exact program that put their athletic department on the map.

North Carolina has reportedly decided to remove Hubert Davis as the basketball head coach after their NCAA Tournament loss against VCU. The decision is almost made right after the loss. The athletic director and other leaders feel the program needs a fresh start to perform better and stay competitive. One big reason for this decision is money and support from donors.

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The people who give money to the team stopped believing in Hubert Davis. They feel the team is not doing well enough and clearly want a change in leadership.

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“There was no way the administration was going to be able to raise enough money from outside sources, especially from those who have a vested interest in the basketball team’s success, with the amount of money they give on a yearly basis,” one source close to the basketball program told OutKick.

This was going to be a problem if Hubert was brought back for next season. We are in such a cut-throat era, and those who helped pay for the roster made it clear that they had lost faith. When that happens, it’s over. That’s the world we live in, especially nowadays, when you rely on that outside money.”

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With boosters completely tapped out from funding Bill Belichick’s massive contract and his football NIL war chest, the basketball program was left fighting for scraps. When Davis started slipping, the usual donor safety net simply wasn’t there to catch him.

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Finding a top-tier basketball replacement won’t be cheap, which is a massive headache for an athletic department that’s already stretched thin. UNC is currently locked into paying Belichick around $10 million a year for a wildly underwhelming return on investment.

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The team went 4-8, so that’s a really bad result for the kind of investment UNC made in football and Belichick. Last year, the team spent a fortune on the program, running with a budget of $40 million to run the football team, and they even planned to increase it further. Team AD and Bubba Cunningham made it pretty clear that they are taking a major risk with this move.

“We’re taking a risk. We’re investing more in football with the hope and ambition that the return is going to significantly outweigh the investment,” Cunningham said.

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On top of that, there is also talk that the university wants bigger success in the future. One idea is to move to a stronger conference like the SEC. The SEC is a much bigger and more powerful league compared to the ACC. Teams in the SEC earn more money, get more TV coverage, and get more attention across the country.

The move might bring in more money, but the investment is also pretty high to shift conferences. This can drain them financially. Now that the team will pick a new basketball coach, they need to figure out their expenses and distribute the money equally, so they brought in a strong leader for one of their top-achieving games. And with that pressure, Bill Belichick enters the 2026 season with a major worry.

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Is Bill Belichick’s time ending with UNC?

Entering this season, Bill Belichick is getting more attention because of his age. He is 73 and will turn 74 next month. Because of this, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg put Belichick on a “retirement watch” list, saying his age and the team’s struggles in the ACC last season make his future uncertain.

“When Belichick surprisingly took the UNC job at 72, he wasn’t seen as a long-term fixture in Chapel Hill,” Rittenberg said. “He’s back for Year 2 after a bumpy, four-win debut that brought more headlines about his personal life and the program’s internal challenges than any on-field success.

If UNC has a rerun of what happened in 2025, Belichick could move on to something else. Even a successful second season won’t turn down retirement talk, as Belichick turns 74 in April. He’s signed through the 2029 season.”

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Belichick’s first year at UNC was tough. The team did not play well despite putting so much money into bringing Belichick. But let’s not forget that coaching in college is very different from the NFL. In the NFL, players often stay with the same team for many years, just like Tom Brady, who played 19 years with Belichick at the Patriots.

In college, rules like NIL deals and the transfer portal make it harder because coaches often have to rebuild almost the entire team each year. This puts extra pressure on Belichick to adjust quickly to college football. So, now with financial trouble, the team is also facing uncertainty with Belichick, though there’s no official news yet.