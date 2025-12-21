$7.5M Kenny Dillingham Makes Concerning ASU Admission After Final Message to Michigan

The Michigan saga around Kenny Dillingham has finally come to an end. Arizona State signed its HC to a new contract at an average annual salary of $7.5 million, a sharp increase from his base pay of $5.8 million. Dillingham admitted that something is still wrong in Tempe even after he turned down Michigan’s interest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We need the rich people of this city to step up and sign a check. There’s no one that can’t show up with a $20 million check? Somebody step up and be that dude,” Dillingham said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a startling and worrisome admission for a school fresh off a Big 12 championship and rapid national spotlight. This frustration explains why Dillingham’s pay is only one aspect of the new agreement. Indeed, ASU locked him in with a five-year deal with an average of $7.5 million, along with incentives that may subtly extend the partnership up to ten years.

The staff compensation pool increased to $11 million, and Dillingham has been outspoken about the need for safety in this “chaotic, volatile era” for players, assistants, and roster continuity. Having witnessed the Todd Graham era fall apart largely due to staff departures, he has seen firsthand what happens when support wanes.

That’s where ASU president Michael Crow enters the picture, and even then, Dillingham is realistic about the limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He stepped up. But at the end of the day, the university can only do so much alone. We have a plan to raise some money together. He’s committed to doing it with me, and he’s arguably the best fundraiser in the country,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham praised Crow’s willingness to raise money while acknowledging that the institution couldn’t succeed on its own. The two have now agreed on a fundraising strategy, which will most likely include a stronger NIL infrastructure, potential front-office assistance, and retention strategies to keep ASU from slipping further behind Big 12 opponents. Now comes the harder part of proving the support around him can finally match the vision he’s betting his career on. And that reality helps explain why the Michigan noise couldn’t just be brushed aside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kenny Dillingham breaks the silence on Michigan buzz

The noise from Michigan was already too loud for Dillingham to quietly close the door. He addressed the rumors head-on and made it apparent how close or far things really got.

“For me, I never got offered the job. None of that ever got to that point, but it’s an awesome place with unlimited resources. Somebody is going to get an unbelievable opportunity to take over one of the best rosters in the country,” Dillingham said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was more of an honest confession, with Dillingham calling it “an awesome place with unlimited resources” and admitting that whoever gets the position would inherit one of the top teams in the nation.

That gap is exactly why Dillingham’s name kept surfacing. Jake Butt, a Michigan graduate and BTN analyst, candidly questioned if the combination of a youthful, offensive-minded, proven program builder and composure under pressure was too much to pass up.

On national TV, Josh Pate went so far as to describe the Michigan position as “tailor-made” for Dillingham. But that’s where leverage came into play. For Dillingham, ASU is home. That gives him rare control in a sport where coaches usually chase the next upgrade.

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, Michigan is forced to move on. The timing couldn’t have been worse, with Sherrone Moore’s abrupt firing plunging the Wolverines into absolute chaos. Kalen DeBoer stayed out. Dillingham signed his extension. With the two people at the top of Michigan’s list gone, the program is in upheaval while ASU continues to focus more on stability.