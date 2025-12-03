$7.4M Alex Golesh Scores First Big Win After Auburn Decision

Now charged with getting the best talent to the Barn, Alex Golesh has a long way to go. The Tigers front office has struggled big time this season, tumbling down the charts in the wake of a difficult 2025 season. But the Alex Golesh effect seems to be making its mark. The new head coach has already gotten off the mark, signing two great talents for the Tigers’ 2026 class.

Golesh will mark the start of his tenure at Auburn by signing 3-star OL Mykall Lundy-Foster. He is Golesh’s first signee, and followed him to Auburn after initially committing to South Florida. Lundy Foster committee to and signed with the Tigers on the same day. He was the most recent OL to commit to Auburn’s 2026 class, but is sold on Golesh enough to be the first name officially on the roster.

Former USF O-line coach Tyler Hudanick is one of the important staffers who joined Alex Golesh at Auburn. His move is a big reason behind Lundy-Foster’s last-minute flip to the Tigers. Alec Golesh is getting an extremely physical talent in the OL, who is 6-3 and 325 lbs. He is the heaviest OL in the 2026 class, which will make him a player to watch out for.

Alex Golesh has another great talent locked for 2026, in safety Wayne Henry. Auburn is almost like a home for him, since he comes from the St. Frances Academy pipeline. Henry committed to the Tigers in August last year and has remarkably stayed on despite the turbulent year since then. At that time, Henry was the 46th best safety in the 2026 class, an Auburn’s roster was the nation’s best. He is wrapping up his senior season, trying to help St. Frances clinch a national championship in the last remaining game.

Auburn enters the signing period with a 2026 class ranked 58th in the country, per On3. With Alex Golesh’s hire, the program has suddenly become an intriguing avenue and is pushing prospects to flip. For now, Golesh will be content having signed another serious player for 2026.

Alex Golesh secures Auburn’s 2026 crown jewel on National Signing Day

Auburn’s 2026 signees are headlined by 4-star LB Jaquez Wilkes. Being the highest-rated commit in the class, he was a priority recruit for Alex Golesh. He also plays at running back, but will play on defense as a Tiger. Wilkes is the 6th-best LB in the country, making him a massive recruiting win for Auburn.

Alex Golesh might be set for something big in his first year as Auburn HC. He’s already forced some prospects to flip here, including those from USF. He has to control a class that’s fallen 48 places below its 2025 rank, which was among the country’s Top 10. Golesh signing someone like Jaquez Wilkes will rekindle the buzz around Auburn recruiting once again.

“We’re going to develop as hard as anybody ever has,” Alex Golesh said at his Auburn inauguration. “The investment that has been made by the administration to go and attack every single part of recruiting is phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain, and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”

With 3 signees on National Signing Day, Auburn has good reason to celebrate. Golesh saw a big loss in the departure of Peyton Falzone, the only QB commit of the 2026 class. He’s going to have a mix of hits and misses in his journey as Auburn HC, so he’ll be taking whatever wins he can get.