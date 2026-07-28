$7M Big Ten HC Takes Ugly Shot at SEC After Trolling Nick Saban’s “Best Conference” Claim

Nick Saban shared his take on the Big Ten vs SEC debate last week, mentioning that the SEC is the nation’s strongest conference. But the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini, Bret Bielema, who earns $7M annually, seems to have something more personal with the rival conference and did not miss the opportunity to fire shots at the conference during his Big Ten Media Days press conference on Tuesday.

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Bret Bielema shared that the SEC’s dominance belongs to the past, arguing that the arrival of NIL and the transfer portal has reshaped college football and leveled the playing field.

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“I know (commissioner Greg Sankey has) got to protect the SEC and they kind of want to live in 2005 forever,” Bielema said, per On3’s Alex Byington. “But I think the forward thinking of where we are in college football is an awesome thing.

“I think I just made the headline… What I’m saying is (when) I went to the SEC, it was a completely different league, in my opinion, than the one I was in the Big Ten prior (at Wisconsin). …But since those two elements came into college football, the whole world changed. It’s overly obvious to say that, but I think anything that predates that is just a different time in college football. It just is.”

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By invoking 2005, Bielema suggested the SEC is clinging to its run of dominance before NIL, and the transfer portal changed the sport. He contrasted that with the Big Ten’s willingness to adapt, framing his remarks as a challenge to Saban’s narrative rather than simple banter.

Bielema’s perspective comes from experience. He began his head coaching career at Wisconsin (Big Ten) in 2006, then moved to Arkansas (SEC), before stints in the NFL and now Illinois. That background gives him a unique vantage point on how both conferences have evolved. His critique of Sankey and the SEC’s reliance on past titles reflects his belief that modern tools, not old trophies, define strength today.

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The SEC’s record is undeniable. From 2006 to 2012, the conference won seven straight national championships, and six of the first nine College Football Playoff titles. But Bielema pointed out that the Big Ten has won the last three championships, while NIL and the transfer portal have shifted competitive balance.

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“The whole world changed,” he said. “I mean, it’s overly obvious to say that. But I think anything to predate that is just a different time in college football. It just is. It’s a different world, man.”

At Illinois, Bielema has seen the impact firsthand. His program improved from an 18-19 record in his first three seasons to 19 wins over the last two years, largely thanks to transfer portal additions. “Neither would my left tackle, my left guard, my center and right tackle be here without the portal,” he explained. “Anything beyond that is nonsense. That’s where I’m coming from.”

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Bielema sees the NIL and transfer portal as tools the Big Ten has used to its advantage to become the best conference, contrary to Saban, who still argues for the SEC.

Bret Bielema’s response to Nick Saban

Last Thursday, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN and shared his thoughts on the Big Ten vs SEC debate.

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“Whoever wins the National Championship doesn’t define who has the best conference. I think the best conference gets defined by how many good teams you have from top to bottom,” Saban said.

Bielema countered with a sarcastic tweet to troll Saban, highlighting Illinois’ postseason wins over SEC opponents, including a 21-17 victory over South Carolina and a 30-28 win over Tennessee in 2025. His message was clear. The Big Ten doesn’t just produce champions; it produces teams capable of beating SEC programs head-to-head.

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In recent seasons, it has been proven that the portal and NIL have given the Big Ten an upper hand over the SEC. However, to take over the SEC’s dominance completely in the last few decades, the Big Ten teams will have to keep producing titles.