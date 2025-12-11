7 Notre Dame Heisman Winners: Full List, Years, Stats & Historic Records (Updated 2025)

Although Notre Dame missed out on the CFP this season, their Heisman legacy remains strong. This year, it’s not a quarterback but a running back making waves. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love has been named a finalist for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Interestingly, he’s the only non-QB among the four finalists.

While Love piled up 1,372 yards and 18 TDs to earn Heisman finalist honors, Notre Dame’s legacy of producing Heisman winners runs deep. If Love wins, he will join that elite group. Now, as the final decision for the prestigious award draws near, Notre Dame’s history of Heisman winners suddenly comes into the spotlight.

Who are the Notre Dame Heisman winners?

While the Heisman Trophy has been the pinnacle of CFB since 1935, Chicago’s Jay Berwanger claimed the inaugural honor.

From there, in the record books, Notre Dame stands tall with seven all-time winners. But now that number is matched by OSU and Oklahoma. Even USC would’ve been in the mix too, if not for Reggie Bush’s 2005 trophy being vacated.

Still, given Notre Dame’s track record, they have a shot with Love this season, even though IU’s Fernando Mendoza is considered the favorite. If they win this season, their total will rise to eight Heisman winners.

But who are the seven Fighting Irish legends that have already etched their names in Heisman history?

Angelo Bertelli: Notre Dame’s First Heisman Trophy Winner (1943)

Bertelli won the Heisman Trophy thanks to his legendary 1943 season. While he played only a handful of games before the Marine Corps called him to serve in World War II, still, in those games, he lit up the field, throwing 10 touchdown passes. With that, while Notre Dame averaged a staggering 43.5 PPG, Bertelli became the first Irish player to claim the trophy.

Johnny Lujack: The 1947 Heisman Winner and Irish Two-Way Star

Excelling as a QB and DB, Johnny Lujack led the Irish to three national titles. Playing in 1943, 1946, and 1947, he helped the Irish go an incredible 26-1-1. He missed ’44 and ’45 serving in the Navy during World War II, making his comeback and dominance even more remarkable. While Lujack finished third in Heisman voting in ’46, he captured the trophy in ’47.

That season, he led Notre Dame to a perfect 9-0 record and a national title.

Leon Hart: The only lineman to ever win the Heisman (1949)

In 1949, Notre Dame’s defensive end and co-captain Leon Hart made history, becoming one of only two DEs ever to win the Heisman Trophy. That came with his stunning numbers. He hauled in 19 receptions for five TDs that season, leading the Irish to a flawless 10-0 record with another national championship.

But that’s not all, as across his four years at Notre Dame, Hart’s dominance was undeniable. He has an incredible 36-0-2 mark that cemented his legacy as one of the program’s all-time greats.

Johnny Lattner: Back-to-Back Finalist and 1953 Heisman Trophy Winner

In 1953, Johnny Lattner lit up the field for Notre Dame, claiming the Heisman Trophy with style. Although he didn’t lead in rushing or passing. But he still racked up 651 rushing yards and nine TDs, and his all-around play made him impossible to ignore.

Not only did he shine that season, but back in 1952, he was already a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Paul Hornung: The 1956 Heisman Winner

Paul Hornung remains the only player to win the Heisman from a losing team. In 1956, Notre Dame went 2-8, but Hornung, the “Golden Boy,” dazzled everywhere he touched the field. The most intriguing fact is that the quarterback, WR, runner, and kicker did it all. With that stunning display, he racked up 1,337 yards of offense and seven TDs.

John Huarte: The 1964 Heisman Winner who revived Notre Dame Football

Although John Huarte wasn’t much of a varsity star in 1963 and ND stumbled to a 2-7 record. But in the following season, Huarte exploded onto the national scene. He threw for 2,062 yards and 16 TDs, nearly steering the Irish to a national championship. Interestingly, with that meteoric rise he won the Heisman.

Tim Brown: Notre Dame’s 1987 Heisman Winner and First WR to win the award

In 1987, Tim Brown racked up three punt return TDs and added four more scores on the season, carrying Notre Dame back to a bowl game for the first time since 1984. Considering that display of talent, the dynamic wideout remains the last Heisman winner for the Irish gold and blue.

When was the last time a Notre Dame player won the Heisman?

The last time Notre Dame brought the Heisman home was in 1987. Since then, they’ve had finalists over the past 38 years, but no trophy. Now, with Love making the final cut this season, the Irish finally have another real shot.

According to the latest Heisman odds, Mendoza sits as the overwhelming favorite at -1000. Behind him is Pavia at +600, while Love is way out at +25000. Now we’ll see what happens when the final results come in.