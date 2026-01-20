$7.7B NFL Fanbase Finds New Hope in “Savior” Fernando Mendoza After National Championship Game

With Fernando Mendoza’s legendary performance over the Miami Hurricanes for the Indiana Hoosiers’ performance, the fans on the Internet are drooling over the idea of making him the face of a $7.7 billion franchise.
The Las Vegas Raiders front office was there at the Miami vs. Indiana game to take a look at their potential first-round pick. $7.7 billion NFL franchise owner Mark Davis may have found the next man up. The team holds the No. 1 overall pick, and for weeks, Fernando Mendoza has been linked to a Raiders move. Now, after his electrifying performance, fans are already placing him as the next Raiders QB.
“Fernando Mendoza is really going to save the Raiders,” a fan said on X.
Well, that makes sense, as Mendoza has been turning heads since the start of the championship final against Miami. At the start of the second quarter, he led the offense on a 14-play, 85-yard drive to take a 10-0 lead against the Hurricanes. By halftime, he had completed 11 of 15 passes for 104 yards. Now, you know why fans are rooting for him to go to the Raiders.
The best part is that the quarterback search is led by Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek. And Brady is already impressed with Fernando Mendoza’s skills.
This is a developing story.
