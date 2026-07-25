$7.7M Big Ten Coach Takes Subtle Jab at Nick Saban Over Viral SEC Comments

Illinois coach Bret Bielema took a subtle shot at Nick Saban after the Alabama legend again backed the SEC in the Big Ten debate. Saban has said conference strength should be judged by depth, not just national titles, and Bielema answered with a post that pointed right back at Illinois’ recent wins.

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“I agree with you, Coach, and appreciate you bringing this up… #ILL #CFB,” Bielema wrote on X, mixing a sense of humor.

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The comment might seem simple, but Bielema’s scoreboard post added real weight to the debate. The Fighting Illini head coach shared the record of his team’s two most recent bowl victories over SEC teams, including a win against South Carolina 21-17 in the 2024 Citrus Bowl, and a 30-28 win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in 2025.

With that, Bielema, who’s earning a $7.7 million annual salary, made one thing clear: if a national title isn’t the parameter to determine the supremacy between the SEC and the Big Ten, the B1G’s individual team success is enough to tell you who is the best. This scoreboard response turns a conference argument into a real scoreboard argument. Bielema, who coached at Arkansas from 2013 to 2017, knows the SEC side well, which makes the response sharper.

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Imago September 20, 2024 Lincoln, NE. U.S. – Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after a injury in action during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between 24 Illinois Fighting Illini and the 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE..Illinois won 31-24.Attendance: 86,936.400th consecutive sellout. /Cal Media Lincoln United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20240920_zma_c04_044 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

Saban stuck to his point that depth matters more than trophies. “I think, first of all, whoever wins a national championship doesn’t define who has the best conference. I think the best conference gets defined by how many good teams you have from top to bottom, and I think the SEC has a lot of good teams from top to bottom,” said the Alabama head coach on Get Up last week.

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Last season, the SEC placed five teams in the playoff field, while the Big Ten had three. That is the backbone of Saban’s argument, even if recent bowl results have helped the Big Ten’s case.

“I do think that the Big 10 has had three really, really good football teams. I mean, Michigan had a great team beat us in overtime in the playoffs, you know, three years ago. Ohio State and Indiana. They had really, really good teams,” added Saban. “We had five teams in the playoffs [2025] as an SEC conference, which says there is pretty good depth in this league. A couple other teams, Vanderbilt and Texas, could have got in. So there’s a lot of good teams in the SEC.”

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Which conference has a chance to stay top in 2026?

Before the Big Ten emerged in the last three years, the SEC dominated the playoffs with four consecutive national titles, a kind of spark the conference has lost in recent years. In fact, this season, Big Ten teams like Oregon and Ohio State have a 75% and 74% chance, respectively, to reach the CFP, while SEC teams like Georgia have 69%, as per Kalshi.

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Nick Saban, however, has still placed his chips on the SEC. “I think every coach is trying to get his team to play at the highest level possible and hopefully get the best results possible. And if that leads to a championship, that’s the ultimate goal. But I don’t think they feel pressure just because somebody else won a couple championships.”

The debate may keep rolling, but Bielema’s message was clear that Illinois has already done enough talking on the field. With two straight bowl wins over SEC teams, he gave Saban’s SEC-first take a quiet but pointed reply.