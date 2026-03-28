$7.6B NFL Team Led by Black Signal-Caller Makes Special Effort for 5 Underrated HBCU QBs

The NFL Scouting Combine churns out players year after year to the NFL, but HBCU programs rarely see much representation. The league sends them to a special combine, which is particularly meant for HBCU football, allowing players from this level an opportunity to show what they can do. This year, the NFL is redefining this event, which will also see the $7.6 billion-worth Washington Commanders pitch in.

According to reports, the HBCU Combine is now rebranded as ‘HBCU Showcase’, and is set to be hosted from March 28 to 30. The Commanders’ practice field will host the on-field workouts on March 30. The venue is now set to see five talented HBCU QBs in action. William Atkins from (South Carolina State), Noah Bodden from (Edward Waters), and Walker Harris from (North Carolina Central), Cameron Peters (Prairie View A&M), and Jacobian Morgan (Jackson State) make the lineup.

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For the past three years, the HBCU Combine has been held at the New Orleans Saints’ practice facility. For the Commanders, though, the Showcase is a chance to show commitment to HBCU players. After all, the team is led by star QB Jayden Daniels, who is a proud Black quarterback. He finds inspiration in Colin Kaepernick, who was blacklisted for taking a knee before games in protest against police brutality in America.

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“I feel like he’s standing up for our rights and for minorities who are being taken advantage of,” Jayden Daniels said in 2024. “It’s something he stood for, and he got a lot of respect from me because he knew what was right and what was wrong.”

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Although Jayden Daniels has denied personally facing any racism, he acknowledged the past generation of black QBs who paved the way for players like him. Daniel’s father had apprehensions about him playing quarterback when he was just 10, partly due to historical precedents like Charlie Ward. Ward went undrafted in the NFL despite winning the 1993 Heisman and a dominant career in college football. Race has come before talent in multiple walks of life, and Daniels’ father wanted to shield him from such a tragedy. Today, he is one of the most prolific signal-callers in the league.

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Now, the environment has changed a lot, but we still desperately need events like the HBCU Combine to bridge that remaining gap. From players like Travis Hunter to Shedeur Sanders, all have begun their journeys at HBCUs. But for those who couldn’t join power-4 programs, the HBCU Showcase becomes an exciting opportunity to bolster their draft chances.

Among the invited QBs, Peters has the highest chance of making the NFL draft. He is a prolific dual-threat star, having passed for 2,779 yards and rushed for 500 yards. Walker Harris is another QB who should turn some scouts’ heads at the Combine. He was the 2025 MEAC offensive player of the year and set a program record, passing 3,214 yards. His frame at 6’1″ and 195 lbs is decent enough, and his 42 touchdown total in two seasons is rather impressive.

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The NFL likely merged its IPP program (which invites players from other countries) and HBCU Combine for logistical reasons and streamlining the process for both groups. Reports detail that the NFL will continue with this model now, as it remains committed to expanding opportunities for HBCU players and IPP players alike.

Past success stories at HBCU Combine should inspire the current crop of HBCU Showcase invitees

Former Florida A&M wide receiver Xavier Smith stands out as the most recent and prominent example of using the HBCU Combine to showcase his talent. The 5’9″ and 176 lbs WR had already received 3,561 yards in four years at Florida A&M, and all he needed was an added push. That came when he participated in the 2023 HBCU legacy bowl and became the offensive MVP.

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The Rams signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, and head coach Sean McVay has developed him into a reliable WR and return specialist. Last year, in Rams’ one of the most historically explosive seasons, he received 303 yards, rushed for 36 yards, and returned kickoffs and punts for 552 yards. Never mind, Smith contributed in defense, too, and notched 16 tackles.

Not just Smith, former Fort Valley State running back, Emanuel Wilson’s HBCU legacy bowl performance became the difference maker. The Packers selected him as an undrafted free agent, and he quickly fit in the offense like a glove. In three years, Wilson has rushed for 1,083 yards and received for another 170 yards. Just like Smith, Wilson also contributed in defense and has notched 41 tackles so far in three years with the Packers. Maybe this year’s HBCU Showcase will give us those Xavier Smith and Emanuel Wilson-like players again?