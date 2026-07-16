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7444-Yd QB Projected to be Named Alabama Starter as Kalen DeBoer Faces Major Dilemma: Report

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 16, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

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7444-Yd QB Projected to be Named Alabama Starter as Kalen DeBoer Faces Major Dilemma: Report

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Khosalu Puro

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Jul 16, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

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Could it be Keelon Russell or Austin Mack? For months, fans have gone back and forth over which of these two should lead the Tide into the 2026 season. One side points to the former 5-star’s jaw-dropping high school resume and superior spring game. The other believes the latter’s experience in Kalen DeBoer’s offense gives him a real chance to steal the job as predictions continue to drop. 

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“They don’t want to do a two quarterback thing,” Locked On Bama’s Jimmy Stein said. “Frankly, their skill sets are sort of similar. You wouldn’t really get a huge advantage from playing two quarterbacks in this situation. But there hasn’t been a lot of separation.”

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Stein pointed to Alabama’s A-Day as the main separator. It’s not hard to see why so many fans are backing Keelon Russell after the spring game. The former Duncanville standout lit it up with 229 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Austin Mack finished with 95 yards and one touchdown.

“So it just sort of emboldened his spot as the fan favorite,” he added. “But per the staff, it’s a 1A and 1B situation. They’ll go into fall camp tied. I won’t be shocked if it goes into the games. But I’ll say what I’ve said from the start. I think Keelon Russell will eventually win this job. I think ultimately his talent wins out.”

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On3’s Pete Nakos has also projected Keelon Russell to open the season as Alabama’s starter. But if we’re considering the spring game, Kalen DeBoer himself revealed afterward that Austin Mack was “dinged up,” limiting both his workload and effectiveness. 

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That’s why the coaching staff still views it as an even race.

Then again, it’s easy to understand why so many people are leaning toward Keelon Russell. Before arriving at Alabama, he lit it up at Duncanville, throwing for 7,444 yards and 90 touchdowns while getting picked off just seven times. He also walked away with the 2024 National Gatorade Football Player of the Year award. 

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The catch now is that neither he nor Austin Mack has played enough college football to separate himself. That’s why Kalen DeBoer is deciding which young passer is ready to take the leap.

Kalen DeBoer’s biggest dilemma is benching one of his QBs

Recently speaking on Tide 100.9, Kalen DeBoer explained what excites him about both QBs. He said that Keelon Russell is the shortest scholarship QB despite standing around 6’3, while Austin Mack checks in at 6’6. The head coach also loves their ability to fire passes. 

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“These guys really have a combination of being able to get the ball out quick with their motions and the strength of their arm,” he said. “They can rip the ball out there from a hash to a sideline. Then they got the ability to get the ball down the field.”

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But Kalen DeBoer’s most revealing comment had nothing to do with arm strength. He praised both QBs for supporting each other throughout the competition before admitting the reality that’s been hanging over camp all summer.

“The hardest piece is going to be… knowing that one of these guys isn’t going to be the guy,” he admitted. 

That’s the dilemma. There won’t be a two-QB system because Alabama isn’t looking for co-starters. At some point, one player has to win the huddle, and the other has to accept the backup role. Everything points toward Keelon Russell eventually earning that opportunity. His talent is undeniable, his projection keeps gaining momentum, and his ceiling may simply be too high to ignore. But until Kalen DeBoer says those words publicly, it’s something too close to call.

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Kinjal Talreja

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