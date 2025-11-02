$7.2M Nebraska Booster Sends Loud & Clear Message on Matt Rhule After Dylan Raiola’s Future Clarified

Saturday’s 17-21 loss to the USC Trojans must sting for HC Matt Rhule. The Cornhuskers had a huge advantage going into the third quarter, but USC managed to overcome the deficit. As if the loss wasn’t enough, QB Dylan Raiola picked up a horrible leg injury that saw him exit the game in the third quarter. However, despite the recent losses, a certain Nebraska booster believes that the program is going in the right direction.

Will Compton, who played linebacker for Nebraska from 2009 to 2012, voiced his support for his alma mater after their game against the Trojans. In a post on X, Compton noted that Nebraska went tooth and nail with USC, which boasts one of the best offenses in the country, limiting their 500-yard average to 337.

The game was 14-6 in Nebraska’s favor after the second quarter. However, in the third quarter, QB Dylan Raiola got injured in a scramble, bending his leg and immediately getting off the field. USC quickly leveled up through QB Jayden Maiava’s TD in the third quarter. With their main man gone, Matt Rhule decided to give true freshman QB TJ Lateef a chance. Lateef ended the game, completing 5 of 7 throws for 7 yards and 18 rushing yards. Will gave credit to the backup for stepping up when he was needed the most.

“Hats off to Lateef coming into a moment like that,” Will Compton wrote in the post. Even after losing Raiola, Nebraska continued to keep the game close until the fourth quarter, when OL Kaylon Miller rushed for 6 yards and scored a TD. Will believes that even in the loss, Nebraska showed grit and determination, which are positive signs for the future. He ended the post with a strong message, writing, “Everyone will talk tra-h, bring up our past, talk about what their ‘expectations’ are —but they don’t know sh-t. I see it, and I’m still fired up to root for this damn team every week.“

With total career earnings of $7.2 million, Will Compton is a well-known supporter of his alma mater. He often talks about the team on X and on his Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. While Matt Rhule will appreciate Compton’s support, his main priority will be understanding Dylan Raiola’s injury and determining his expected return.

Dylan Raiola injury update will be great news for Matt Rhule

When Dylan Raiola left the field on Saturday, hearts stopped beating for Nebraska fans and Matt Rhule. After taking a sack in the third quarter, Raiola’s leg got caught under a defensive player, bending his leg in a very uncomfortable way. “From a medical perspective, they were like, ‘He can’t run,” said Rhule on the injury.

However, Matt Rhule will be happy after an injury update video was dropped by HurrdatSports. In the video, Raiola was seen hobbling but on both of his feet. That could be a positive sign, indicating that the injury might not be that serious. It gives hope to the Nebraska faithful who are eagerly waiting for his return. Till then, freshman TJ Lateef will take over and gain experience. In their next game, Nebraska is set to go against UCLA.