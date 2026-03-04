7 Year Old College Football Aspirant Enters Transfer Portal In Bizzare Scenes

College football’s transfer portal already processed over 3,200 Division I scholarship athletes in the 2026 cycle alone. Coaches are tampering, and programs are poaching. It’s messy, it’s relentless, and apparently, it’s contagious. Because the chaos has trickled down all the way down to the 9U youth football circuit in Central Florida, where a nine-year-old just did something that made the entire internet do a double-take.

A boy barely tall enough to reach the kitchen counter, not even old enough to have seen a full decade of life, is being listed on a youth football transfer portal card. His name reads Levi “Tonka” Rodriguez. Class of 2036. OL / MLB / DL / Kicker. His high school career hasn’t started. His college career is ten years away. And yet, somehow, the machine has already swallowed him whole.

Levi Rodriguez went viral because his father posted a transfer portal card for him on social media. The card listed everything with complete seriousness. Height: 4’2″. Weight: 85 lbs. Class of 2036. Positions: offensive lineman, middle linebacker, defensive lineman, and kicker. Instagram handle: @Tonka_24. The only thing missing was a crystal ball prediction from On3.

Rodriguez, who plays in the U9 category, announced via Instagram that he was seeking a new team for the upcoming fall 2026 season. He used the exact same language, the exact same format, and the exact same cultural energy as the big kids do it in the college portal.

Before anyone writes this off as a publicity stunt from a dad with too much time on his hands, consider this. Tonka Rodriguez has actually built something to brag about. His father shared on Facebook that Tonka and his team won the AAU flag football junior national championship. More impressively, Tonka was named the Defensive MVP at the Coach Mac All-American Bowl, where he recorded 5 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

His RnR Sports Media profile lists his favorite NFL player as Justin Jefferson. His dream college programs are Florida, UCF, and Ohio State. When 2030 rolls around, and the real recruiting process starts, maybe one of those schools will remember the kid who once broke the internet at nine years old. Interestingly, Tonka Rodriguez isn’t a lone wolf. He isn’t some isolated Florida quirk. He is part of a wave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi "Tonka" Rodriguez (@tonka__24)

Last year, Jaiceon “Juice” Harris, also a Class of 2036 prospect, went through the exact same routine and entered his own version of the transfer portal. Harris, who boasts over 6,300 followers on Instagram at seven years old, describes himself simply as an “ATH | 7 Years Old | Class of 2036.”He also has his personal slogan that says, “In Juice We Trust.”

​The overlap between Tonka and Juice runs even deeper. Harris now plays for the Osceola Kowboys, the same program Rodriguez just departed from. In other words, they traded places, with the portal as their broker.

Two children from Central Florida, both Class of 2036, both performing the exact same ritual that has become college football’s most defining off-field tradition. If that doesn’t tell you something about where the culture of football is right now, nothing will.

Tonka’s Father Wasn’t Having Any of It

The moment Rodriguez’s portal card started circulating, social media split into two very predictable camps. The first group laughed. They made memes, they made jokes, they compared Tonka’s portal card to NFL draft profiles.

The second group was less amused. They pointed to this as a symptom of a broader cultural sickness, where the hyper-competitive machinery of football recruitment has infected even the most innocent corners of the sport. When kids who haven’t entered fifth grade are mimicking the behaviors of college athletes navigating NIL deals, it gives even the most hardcore football fan reason to pause.

Tonka’s father, Juan Rodriguez, is the architect behind Tonka’s public brand. And when the negative comments started rolling in, he stepped to the microphone.

“The way people hate on kids is just WILD! I can laugh at this because I understand the culture of the sport but man people are nasty lol… Aye we will take all the exposure for the kid!!”​

He knows how College Football works. He has seen what a viral moment, even a silly, lighthearted one, can do for a young athlete’s visibility. In a world where coaches are calling seventh-graders at midnight, where 17-year-olds sign NIL deals before they’ve played a single college snap, is a father putting his son’s name out there really so different? He doesn’t think so. And it’s hard to argue with his logic entirely, even if the optics are jarring.