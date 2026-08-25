17-Year-Old High School Quarterback Dies After Suffering Game Injury

A senior high school quarterback’s football career has come to a horrible halt after his untimely passing after the team’s season-opener. The school and other school districts have been thrown into a season of mourning as a result. This incident took place despite emergency treatment being administered on-site.

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Adam Massman, a senior quarterback of Ama Center Lincoln, passed away after the Hornets’ season-opener on August 20 at Turtle Lake High School. Massman sustained an injury during the game and received urgent medical attention from EMTs on the field before being rushed to the hospital.

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The district superintendent of the School District of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan, Drew Semingson, released a statement on August 22, announcing his passing, but kept the details of the extent of the injury private.

💔 🏈 HEARTBREAKING: A 17-year-old high school quarterback has died after suffering an injury during a football game in Wisconsin.Adam Massman, a senior at Alma Center Lincoln High School, was injured during Thursday night’s game. Emergency crews treated him on the field before… pic.twitter.com/KLN3ivz2VT— Rusty Surette (@RustySuretteTV) August 24, 2026

“Adam was injured during Thursday night’s football game. He received medical support from EMT who were onsite at the game, before being transported to the hospital. We received news this afternoon that Adam passed away from the injury,” Semingson’s statement read on X. “Adam was active in our Lincoln community, participating in multiple sports, clubs, and activities making friends everywhere he went.”

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His teammates found a simple way to keep Adam Massman’s memory close. They turned his school parking spot into a tribute, painting “LLA” for “Long Live Adam” alongside his No. 4.

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“At this time we are not anticipating commenting further on Adam’s injury as we do not have permission to release any such information,” Semingson said in an email to USA TODAY Sports on Monday, Aug. 24.

While Massman was a versatile football player, he also represented the school in other sports. He played basketball and baseball as a multi-sport athlete. However, even in football, he played as a quarterback and defensive back, and was the team’s starting quarterback before his death.

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One of the condolence messages came from the school district based in Whitehall, Wisconsin.

“The Whitehall School District extends our heartfelt condolences to everyone in the Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan School District and community,” the message read. “During this time of tremendous sadness, please know that the athlete’s family, teammates, students, staff, and entire community are in our thoughts. We stand beside you and send our support, strength, and care in the difficult days ahead.”

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Before his tragic passing, Adam Massman was already showing plenty of promise on the football field. As a 2025 junior, the Alma Center Lincoln quarterback threw for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns across just six games, adding 280 rushing yards and three more scores.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, EPC Athletics, Elk Mound Mounder Football, the School District of Shell Lake, Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates Athletics, Altoona Railroader Football Nation, and other schools and school districts all shared their condolences and expressed solidarity.

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The Hornets’ team after Massman’s demise

Alma Center Lincoln defeated Turtle Lake High School 42-18 in the season opener. However, Massman’s loss made the game a difficult one to remember.

Despite winning their season-opener, the Hornets are unsure regarding the feasibility of their next game.

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Based on the schedule, the Hornets should have faced Cornell on Friday, August 28 but since then, that game has been cancelled. Instead, Cornell High School will welcome a different opponent for its home opener, with kickoff still set for 7 p.m. Friday.

Massman’s connection to the district ran far deeper than football. His mother worked as an elementary school counselor, one sibling attended the district, two relatives taught there, and another uncle served on the school board.

For a community now mourning his loss, his absence will be felt far beyond the football field.