77 Days Later UCLA Takes First Step to Find DeShaun Foster Replacement

For nearly ten weeks, UCLA’s coaching search has dragged on without a clear direction until now. After a brief 3-5 stint under interim coach Tim Skipper, the Bruins have finally zeroed in on their preferred candidate. While the same few big names have dominated national coaching conversations, UCLA has now pushed its way into the spotlight, with the head coach at James Madison emerging as the program’s top target.

According to multiple sources, UCLA has already moved aggressively on Chesney, presenting contract terms in the $6-7 million per year range. That would be a staggering leap from his current compensation at JMU, which sits around $900,000 with bonuses. Chesney has reportedly been in steady communication with UCLA for weeks, signaling strong mutual interest.

The attention isn’t surprising given what he has built. In just two seasons, he’s transformed JMU into a Sun Belt powerhouse, taking them to an 11-1 record and a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play this season. That rapid turnaround is exactly what UCLA craves after losing 10 of its last 15 games under DeShaun Foster.

Before taking over the Dukes, Chesney posted a 44-21 record at Holy Cross, rebuilding the Crusaders into an FCS contender and leading them to four straight Patriot League titles, a historic FCS playoff win, and a 2022 undefeated regular season. Holding a 130-51 career record, this Pennsylvania native won 29 games in his final three seasons at Holy Cross. After that, he took the same success to the FBS level with a 19-5 record. Chesney’s ability to come up strong against higher-level competition was the reason behind James Madison’s interest in him.

Now, if Chesney decides to leave James Madison for UCLA, the Bruins would owe around $1.25 million to his former school as per his contract terms. But UCLA isn’t the only one eyeing him. As Penn State stays right in contention, pushing hard for him, even betting app Kalshi gives Chesney a 36% chance of committing to the Nittany Lions. Yet, according to Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman, the situation favors UCLA for now, as Penn State appears to be circling bigger splash hires.

“As everyone knows, UCLA’s No. 1 is Chesney. I’m confident it happens,” Blutman said. “Right now, he’s essentially waiting for Penn State, but Penn State is desperately poking around trying to make a splash. Chesney is not Penn State’s top option, and I think Bob realizes that.”

If he leaves JMU, UCLA would owe the school roughly $1.25 million in buyout fees, a manageable figure for a program with significant financial resources. And those resources, combined with UCLA’s natural recruiting advantages and prime location, offer a platform on which he could engineer a rapid rebuild similar to what he accomplished at Holy Cross and James Madison.

UCLA’s other top targets

The UCLA coaching carousel is heating up with top names keeping popping up in the coaching search. If Bob Chesney denies the offer, makes his move to Penn State, or chooses to stay at JMU, the Bruins can go after Minnesota. PJ Fleck had built a strong culture with his team. He has a 58-39 record at Minnesota and an 88-61 overall record. He has made nine bowl appearances with his team and holds a 6-0 record in bowls.

Apart from him, even San Diego State’s Sean Lewis is on UCLA’s radar. With his creative offensive mind, he can be a perfect fit for the Bruins. His experience in Colorado pushes his resume even more. Even Florida State’s defensive coordinator, Tony White, is on the list. Knowing his ties to UCLA, as he was a player there himself, this interest makes sense.

Before heading to Florida State, this guy has produced a top 25 defense in each of the last four seasons at two different schools, including 15 times in 24 games over the past two seasons. That level of defensive strength will push UCLA’s fate.

Now, let’s wait and see which coach finally steps up and takes the reins at UCLA.