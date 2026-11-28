Rivalry Week has a way of bringing out a side of teams that doesn’t always show up in other matchups. Rankings, records, and past performances can quickly take a back seat when pride is on the line. For the underdog, it’s also a chance to silence the doubters and make a statement. That’s a dynamic Nick Saban knows all too well, having experienced it firsthand during his time in East Lansing. As Alabama prepares for another high-stakes rivalry game, his old Michigan State lessons carry a timely message.

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“You got to watch out for little brother here,” Saban said on College GameDay on November 28. “The team that’s perceived as being the stronger program, who may have had a better season this year, it’s a little harder to get those guys up for it. The team with the chip on their shoulder is a very dangerous opponent.”

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Saban has been around long enough to understand that rivalry games can be unpredictable. A team viewed as the underdog should never be taken lightly, especially when it has something to prove.

We’ve seen that play out this season, with Auburn snapping Georgia’s nine-game winning streak in a 27-24 win. Unranked Oklahoma also rallied from a 17–7 halftime deficit to beat Texas 27–24 in the Red River Rivalry. Reflecting on his own coaching career, Saban recalled a time when his Michigan State team was viewed as the smaller program in its rivalry with Michigan.

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“When I was at Michigan State, we always played great against Michigan, but I think Michigan State, we were kind of the little brother. So we were always really fired up to try to prove something in that game because we had a chip on our shoulder. And this gives those teams a chance to make their season significant if they can win a big game like this.”

Saban coached Michigan State for five seasons, from 1995 to 1999. Although he didn’t win a national championship with the Spartans, his rivalry matchups against Michigan clearly left an impression.

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Michigan State went 2–3 against the Wolverines during his tenure, including three consecutive losses between 1996 and 1998. Michigan, meanwhile, went 12–0 in 1997 and shared the national championship with Nebraska, further highlighting the gap in the programs’ standing at the time.

Saban eventually left East Lansing for the head coaching job at LSU, where he won his first national championship in 2003. He later moved to Alabama, adding six more national titles to his resume and building one of the greatest dynasties in college football history. Now, Alabama faces Auburn in the Iron Bowl, one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries, known for its dramatic moments and intense fan hostility.

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The Tigers enter the matchup at 7–4 and unranked, while Alabama has already seen its hopes of reaching the SEC Championship Game disappear following Texas’ 16–6 victory over Texas A&M on Friday.

However, Auburn can still spoil Alabama’s chances to make it to the CFP. The 9-2 Alabama is currently ranked No. 6. A loss to an unranked team may put it out of the top 12.