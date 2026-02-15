Latest
Shane Beamer Abruptly Loses Key USC Assistant He Stole From Steve Sarkisian

Afreen Kabir

Feb 15, 2026 | 9:19 AM EST

feature-image
feature-image

Shane Beamer is all in on getting the Gamecocks into the playoffs this season. But not were all on board on his staff. South Carolina will have to bid goodbye to Joe DeCamillis, who is moving up to the NFL.

The Super Bowl-winning special teams coach is headed to the Raiders after a three-year stint in college football. DeCamillis spent the 2023 season with Texas and the last two at South Carolina. Before joining college football, DeCamillis had already spent 31 years in the NFL. With this career move, he will find himself back in familiar ground.

DeCamillis was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2025. He completely revamped the Gamecocks’ special teams this season, bringing on talents like Mason Love and Max Kelley. Love was ranked second in the country among freshman punters and also earned Freshman All-SEC honors last fall.

This is a developing story.

