Shane Beamer Adds Former South Carolina QB to Coaching Staff After Major LaNorris Sellers Revelation

When Luke Doty was growing up in Myrtle Beach, the dream was to run the whole show one day. He’s brought that up more than once while wearing South Carolina gear. He spent six seasons inside that building and was the guy teammates leaned on. DB coach Torian Gray even nicknamed him “Coach Doty” over the past two seasons. Now it’s official.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Luke Doty has officially joined the staff in Columbia, per TheBigSpur247. The former South Carolina QB/WR is joining Shane Beamer’s staff as a defensive assistant, working with Gray. He updated his X and Instagram bios to read “Gamecock defensive assistant/defensive backs.” But the curious part in this is how an offensive player is suddenly transitioning to coach defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Doty threw and caught the football in college and now, he’s working with the secondary. But the relationship with the DB coach is already there so why waste this opportunity? Because who better to help DBs understand route combinations and QB reads than someone who’s executed them live in SEC games?

Over his career, Luke Doty played in 47 games and threw for 1,696 yards with nine TDs and nine interceptions. He also produced as WR making 16 catches for 140 yards and a score. He even received special teams snaps and leadership roles. He did a little bit of everything.

ADVERTISEMENT



“When I’m not out on the field, I can still be there and engaged with my teammates, and it also helps me to stay engaged within the game plan,” he said last season. “Talking ball with the guys is something that I think is good for developing relationships, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Back in November, Shane Beamer didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d consider bringing Luke Doty onto the staff.

“He and I haven’t had that conversation, but yeah, if he was interested in getting into coaching, and he wanted to continue to try and stay around here, sign me up,” the head coach said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Doty now joins a defensive staff that includes former All-American safety Jaylan Foster, who works primarily with nickel backs. And this move fits a larger theme as Shane Beamer has quietly reshaped parts of his staff this offseason.

Kendal Briles leads the offensive change as OC, replacing Mike Shula. Randy “Clem” Clements joins on the O-line and Stan Drayton steps in as RBs coach. Then, Jacob Oehrlein came over from TCU as assistant TE coach while Cade Fortin joined the offensive staff. The offense grabbed attention but culture hires matter too. And Luke Doty is one of those.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Beamer reveals how he retained LaNorris Sellers

Shane Beamer is betting on star retention, staff carousel, and keeping alumni like Luke Doty inside the building. He signed as a 4-star in the 2020 class, fresh off leading Myrtle Beach HS to a 2018 Class 4A state title. He was once the No. 2 player in the state. Injuries altered his QB path as position switches tested him. But he was retained anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This offseason wasn’t just about staff tweaks. It’s also about retention. LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart were both rumored as potential transfer portal targets. When such rumors surface, we start to imagine there’s bigger money involved. Shane Beamer admitted as much.

“There wasn’t some big recruiting spiel that I had to give those guys, it’s the culture in this program,” he told On3. “They certainly could have gone a lot of places for a lot more money. We’re consistent in the way we treat guys day to day… Those guys are happy. They know they’re going to get developed here, and they know we have a chance to win football games here.”

The duo’s return in 2026 immediately raises the ceiling. Since 2024, both have established themselves as cornerstone players. Even during a disappointing 2025 season, their development was obvious. And now they’re back to run it back for the final time.