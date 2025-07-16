Shane Beamer Calls CFP Snub “Irresponsible” as Past Frustration Sparks Vow

Snubbed! That was South Carolina’s playoff headline in December. The Gamecocks sat at No. 14, stuck behind two other 9-3 SEC teams which are Ole Miss and Alabama, both of whom had head-to-head wins. But later in the season, they rode high on a six-game win streak, marched into Death Valley and punched Clemson with LaNorris Sellers capping it off with a clutch fourth-quarter touchdown. It was a 17-14 win against the ACC champs, their instate arch rival. The resume and heat was undeniable but the CFP committee remained ice cold. And Shane Beamer hasn’t let go.

In an interview with SEC Mike and Cousin Shane on That SEC Podcast on July 15, Shane Beamer let out his frustration about last season’s CFP snub. “The part that was most upsetting to me was when the rankings came out the following week after we beat Clemson and we were still where we were,” he admitted. He recounted how CFP chairman Warde Manuel flat-out claimed teams not playing on the championship weekend couldn’t improve their ranking. “And in my opinion, that was a very irresponsible statement to make and an irresponsible protocol to follow,” he fired. “Like you’re supposed to evaluate the entire season.” And he’s got every reason to feel sore about the incident.

The numbers back Shane Beamer. South Carolina hasn’t been a regular in the CFP Top 25, just two appearances in 2022 and 2017. But that late season charge headlines by LaNorris Sellers felt different, almost like the start of something bigger. During his signing day press conference, the HC let out his raw emotions about the CFP committee’s decision. “Last night about 7 p.m. was absolute shock and disappointment,” he snapped. “I won’t lie: that feeling really hasn’t changed.”

A disillusioned Shane Beamer even went on The Paul Finebaum Show back then to make his case. “I know head-to-head matters,” he said. “But I also know what we’ve done since then should matter.” Imagine giving your best in the later half of the season, beating even an eventual conference champion, and learning that those late flashes don’t count for the rankings. But this specific snub is going to be a factor of motivation for South Carolina. “I’ve been proud of our players because there’s still an edge about themselves that they’re upset about the way last season ended, that we didn’t get in the playoff,” he said. And that also leads us to a bold vow.

Shane Beamer is set to complete unfinished business in 2025

Fast-forward to 2025 SEC Media Days, and the fire’s still burning. When Paul Finebaum asked Shane Beamer if South Carolina can realistically win the SEC, the answer came fast. “Very doable,” Beamer said. “We were two points away last season from being in the College Football Playoff and having a chance to compete for a national championship. We play in the toughest conference in America and every year is different.” He’s not wrong. South Carolina’s 27-25 loss to Alabama was the turning point. “In that locker room after that game, there was very much a feeling of, ‘Enough is enough,’” he recounted.

LaNorris Sellers and the Gamecocks responded with a 6-0 finish. Momentum is no longer an idea. It’s a reality. Shane Beamer doubled down saying, “We have everything we need in Columbia to compete for championships on and off the field. I don’t see resources that are lacking at South Carolina.” The goal is to bring a championship to Columbia. But the vow is not to look for any favors. “I just didn’t understand it then, don’t understand it now, and all I’ve learned is don’t leave it in the committee’s hands. So, just win,” he vowed.

Now, the mission is personal. South Carolina kicks off 2025 against Virginia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the same venue for the SEC title game. And the Gamecocks are entering the season with vengeance to show the world that they’ve been wrongly snubbed.