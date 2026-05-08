Shane Beamer & Dabo Swinney Send Prayers to Ex-College QB Battling Cancer

Shortly after former South Carolina QB Stephen Garcia publicly revealed his diagnosis of Stage 4 colorectal cancer, prayers started to pour in from across college football. Not only did the Gamecocks community, but even the rivals have sent their best wishes for the former QB’s health. Current South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who was an assistant at USC during Garcia’s playing days, personally reached out to him.

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“When I called him, you don’t know what to expect,” said Beamer during his Friday appearance on FOX Carolina News. “But he was in regular Stephen Garcia mode when I talked to him earlier. Just that fighting mentality and toughness and going to kick this thing’s bu-t. Very convinced and determined, and that’s who he is and was as a player.”

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“Told him to attack this thing with the same mindset that he’s attacked everything going back to when he was a player here and still is now as a human being, and told him I’ve got his back. We all have his back; just praying hard for him right now,” added the Gamecocks’ head coach.

Following a multi-day hospital stay and a series of imaging tests, Garcia revealed his cancer diagnosis this Wednesday. The former South Carolina QB has already begun an aggressive chemotherapy regimen known as FOLFIRINOX at the Moffitt Cancer Center. After initial rounds, he is scheduled to meet with specialized colon surgeons to determine surgical options. Despite this painful and challenging situation, the ex-QB maintained his sportsman spirit.

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“We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this! It’s the only option,” wrote Garcia.

From 2007 to 2011, under Steve Spurrier, Garcia led the Gamecocks to historic wins, including a 35-21 upset of No. 1 Alabama in 2010 and an SEC Title Game appearance. He finished his career there as one of the most prolific QBs in school history with 7,597 yards and 47 TDs.

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He remains a beloved “Gamecock Great” for his on-field performances. Garcia finished his career 2-0 as a starter against Clemson. Despite the fierce rivalry, the Tigers’ head coach has shown significant support for the QB following his diagnosis.

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“Hey, man. This is Dabo Swinney. Just wanted to let you know I prayed for you today and your family. I know you will keep the faith, stay strong, and attack this the same way you attacked every defense you ever saw. You are a winner, and you will win this too. Let me know if I can help you or your family in any way. God Bless you!” wrote the Clemson head coach.

For the former South Carolina QB, this message means a lot in this difficult time, and he publicly showed his thankfulness to Swinney on X, writing, “I mean, this is a crazy situation, and I am just beyond words of how thankful I am for these folks to take time and send such a REAL message. Thank you, Coach Swinney. #quarterbackyourhealth”

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Garcia is getting financial help from the South Carolina community

Fans and figures across the state have set aside the rivalry to offer prayers and contributions to Stephen Garcia’s medical fund. His wife, Maria, launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $160,000 within days. In the Gamecock community, he remained a visible figure, often attending events and appearing on sports radio segments like Talkin’ Ball.

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He is deeply involved in football as a coach, media personality, and mentor. By 2017, Garcia had returned to his hometown, Tampa, to work as a personal QB trainer, eventually joining organizations like QB Country to mentor high school and young athletes. Then, with his former Gamecock teammate and roommate, Patrick DiMarco, he co-hosted a popular South Carolina sports podcast called Tailgate Talks.

In addition, the former South Carolina QB operated his own brand, Spin It Athletics, and helped thousands of young athletes. He even mentored his son, Memphys, who followed in his footsteps as a QB at Steinbrenner High School.