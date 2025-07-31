Shane Beamer’s 5-Star South Carolina Target Drops Major Admission About SEC Rival

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina football program is making some serious waves with their 2026 recruiting class. As of late July 2025, the Gamecocks have locked in 14 commits for 2026, and these guys are no scrubs. The class is currently sitting at No. 17 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC, which is impressive considering the competition in the conference. A big chunk of this success comes from homegrown talent. The top 10 players in the state which includes Zyon Guiles. He is the No. 1 player in South Carolina and the nation’s top interior offensive lineman according to Rivals300. On the quarterback front, the Gamecocks recently flipped four-star QB Landon Duckworth, which is a huge win and a testament to the momentum they’ve got going right now.

In the offensive line, Darius Gray is the one that the Gamecocks are going after. This five-star prospect from Richmond, Virginia, plays for St. Christopher School and stands out. Why? he plays on both sides of the line and was even State Prep Player of the Year in football and basketball last year. Gray has trimmed his final list to five powerhouse programs: South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Clemson. However, the race appears mainly between South Carolina and LSU. Dropping some hints on his college football inclination came in the voice of the College Football Show, where Darius Gray’s chatter revealed his excitement.

“It’s nerve-racking for sure, but I’ll say the biggest thing is kind of like, wow,” Gray said to Ava Garza. “Like you kind of watched these stadiums when you were 10, 11 years old. And now you’re just in the middle by yourself with it.” hits hard for a reason. When Gray visited LSU on June 20th, he stood at the heart of Baton Rouge’s legendary Death Valley. For him, it was one of those “pinch me” moments. “The stadiums are always huge. And they always got their little touch to it. But at the end of the day, it’s just a big stadium with a lot of people and a perfect football field. So, it’s just, it’s very nerve-wracking to think about it. Me being there in the next year, and then it’ll really be filled up. But it would definitely be a dream come true,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

From the moment Gray stepped on LSU’s campus, Brian Kelly and his staff have worked to show him the full package. Offensive line coach Brad Davis stands out as a major factor. Gray has described Davis as a “father figure,” someone who cares about developing players, not just into NFL talents. But also as men who grow in character on and off the field. That kind of mentorship resonates deeply with Gray, who is looking for a program that prioritizes both football and personal development. LSU’s pitch also leans on the prestige and tradition of a winning program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Tigers are aiming to capture the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026. Thus, bringing in Gray, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman nationally, would be a huge milestone along that journey. The on3 Rivals’ prediction machine currently gives LSU a slight edge with about a 51% chance of landing Gray. This signals strong confidence from Brian Kelly’s camp. However, there is a slight edge for South Carolina. As they’ve been recruiting him the longest and have taken him on more than 10 visits, they have built a real bond. But the real decision will come out on August 22, when Gray will choose his CFB fate.

Shane Beamer steals a key commitment

South Carolina just pulled off a big recruiting win in the 2026 class by stealing cornerback Kosci Barnes’ commitment from Miami. This feels like a statement moment for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. They have been quietly building momentum and proving they can compete against big-time programs for coveted talent. Barnes, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback out of Greensboro, North Carolina, had several offers from notable schools like Miami, Kentucky, North Carolina, Rutgers, and Mississippi State. But the Gamecocks’ late but persistent pursuit paid off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They officially offered Barnes in April, and from there, the relationship grew strong. He took an official visit to South Carolina in early June. And the coaching staff really made him feel wanted. And not just as a recruit, but as part of a family. Barnes mentioned in interviews how the South Carolina coaches treated him with passion, consistency, and genuine care. These are major factors in his decision to commit. This commitment adds to a promising defensive backfield class.

Barnes becomes the fourth defensive back committed to the 2026 Gamecock class, joining four-star prospects like J’Zavien Currence and K.J. Johnson. This brings length, athleticism, and toughness to the secondary. South Carolina now has 14 commits for the 2026 cycle with Darius Gray’s decision still looming hard. And Barnes’ addition is more than just a number. Miami, which was hoping to land Barnes and count on him for early playing time, came up short in this recruiting battle.