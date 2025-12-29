Shane Beamer Gambling With LaNorris Sellers’ $2.6M NIL In Risky South Carolina Portal Call

For a quarterback with a $2.6 million NIL valuation, loyalty can be a dangerous gamble. LaNorris Sellers is betting on South Carolina, but head coach Shane Beamer might be holding a losing hand when it comes to protecting him.

Offensive lineman Rodney Newsom Jr. announced his decision to enter the portal, becoming the sixth OL to transfer out. This means the QB will have to rely on a completely new offensive line next season. Newsom joins OLs Tree Babalade, Cason Henry, Trovon Baugh, Mac Walters, and Nick Sharpe in the portal. Except for Walters, the rest of them have been starters for the Gamecocks this season.

Remaining notable O-linemen include Josiah Thompson and Boaz Stanley. Shane Beamer is now forced to rely on the transfer portal for new linemen for the second consecutive year. Newsom and Sharpe were transfers themselves this season.

Another one is Nolan Hay, who has exhausted his eligibility. Beamer also has to rely on inexperienced talents in the room in case injuries become a problem and the O-line sees major reshuffling. How Sellers will operate with an unproven offensive front is now a big concern for an already troubled offense.

LaNorris Sellers was able to survive a bad offensive line in his first season as QB1. He thought he had some good replacements in the new linemen for 2025, but was in for a brutal reality check. Like clockwork, the Gamecocks’ O-line struggled throughout the season, leaving the QB to fend for himself. He is the third-most sacked QB (42 sacks) in the FBS this season and alarmingly held the No. 1 rank for some time. Sellers was pressured on 41.1% of dropbacks, and 25% of those pressures resulted in sacks. The O-line was also inadequate at both run and pass blocking, which is another headache for Beamer.

LaNorris Sellers joins the league of top QBs who had extremely disappointing seasons. DJ Lagway, for example, is seeking a better opportunity in the transfer portal after a disastrous season at Florida. The South Carolina QB has enough reasons to also follow suit, which makes his decision to stay at Columbia a huge risk for him. It’s done some good for him from the NIL perspective, because his valuation climbed to $2.6 million despite a 4-8 season. The onus is now on Shane Beamer to protect the interests of his trump card, despite this uncertainty.

Shane Beamer’s future roster plans played a role in LaNorris Sellers’ decision

Sellers is making a huge investment by sticking with a struggling South Carolina. He no longer has the familiarity he once had before the beginning of the 2025 season. Most of the offensive staff has been replaced, and the entire offense needs to be reworked. This means the star QB will be forced to adapt to a new system entirely, while also trying to reclaim his hype as a potential top pick in the draft. Sellers sticking with his team was definitely a strategic decision that has many layers to it.

According to CBS Sports, the future roster planning was linked to LaNorris Sellers’ return. Beamer also revealed that talks between the QB and new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles were “positive.” How this new rapport plays out on the gridiron next year will define the future for Sellers, Beamer, and Briles. Doing this with a new O-line will be a major hurdle for all three sides.

LaNorris Sellers highlighted his relationships within the program as one of the major reasons he chose to stay. He has offered Shane Beamer one more chance to get it right with the offensive line. But whether or not the latter is able to deliver on that front will remain a mystery until the 2026 O-line begins to take shape.