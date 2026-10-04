Shane Beamer Gets Brutally Booed by South Carolina Crowd as Fans Demand Immediate Firing

Beamer has already proved he can win at South Carolina, which somehow makes this mess even harder to defend. The Gamecocks opened 2026 by crushing Kent State 57-0 and Towson 45-9, so for a couple of weeks, it looked like everything was fixed. Apparently, the real test was simply waiting for SEC play to begin.

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Then came the collapse. South Carolina blew a 16-0 lead against Mississippi State, got flattened 49-18 by Alabama, and then somehow topped it by wasting a 17-0 lead against Kentucky before losing 35-34 in overtime. Three straight losses, an 0-3 SEC record, and the same problems showing up again. At some point, “bad luck” starts sounding less like an explanation and more like a weekly excuse.

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And the home crowd had clearly heard enough of those excuses. As Shane Beamer walked off the field after the Kentucky loss, fans let him have it, calling for his termination as loud boos followed him all the way toward the locker room. After another blown lead and another SEC loss, the frustration was no longer subtle.

It’s easy to see why Gamecocks fans are fed up. South Carolina opened fast, went up 14-0 in the first quarter, stretched it to 17-0 in the second, and still carried a 20-10 lead into halftime. At that point, the job was simple: protect the lead and finish the game.

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Instead, South Carolina came out of halftime flat. The Gamecocks were shut out in the third quarter while Kentucky scored 14 unanswered points, capped by Kenny Minchey’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson that put the Wildcats ahead 24-20.

South Carolina did fight back. LaNorris Sellers ripped off a 74-yard run and later found DJ Black for a touchdown to make it 27-24. But the Gamecocks wasted that momentum when Sellers fumbled in Kentucky territory, giving the Wildcats life again. Kentucky turned that opening into a tying field goal, and the game went to overtime.

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Even there, South Carolina had another chance to finish it. Sellers threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Brown II to put the Gamecocks up 34-27. Kentucky answered with a touchdown, then went for two instead of playing for another overtime. Minchey found Willie Rodriguez in the back of the end zone, and that was it: 35-34, Kentucky.

What makes the loss so damaging is the pattern behind it. This was South Carolina’s third straight loss and eighth straight SEC defeat, and it came only two weeks after the Gamecocks blew a 16-0 lead against Mississippi State. At some point, repeated collapses stop looking like bad luck and start looking like a coaching problem.

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That frustration gets even worse when money enters the picture. South Carolina reportedly poured more than $5 million in NIL booster funds into keeping LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart. Sellers still produced 226 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 147 rushing yards, but the Gamecocks lost two fumbles and failed to cash in when the game was there to be taken.

That is why the pressure on Beamer is no longer subtle. His job security was already under scrutiny before kickoff, and another blown lead only gave his critics more ammunition. The problem for South Carolina is that firing him would not be cheap, with his buyout reportedly sitting at $22.5 million.

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Beamer knows exactly what that means. After the loss, he admitted there is no hiding from the bottom line: “We’re not here for moral victories… ultimately you’re judged on wins and losses.”

As Beamer was walking off, social media had its own meltdown. User @DrakeFoster15 spoke for thousands by stating that this “needs to be the last time we see him” at the South Carolina facility.

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Other passionate supporters didn’t hold back their anger either.

One user flatly demanded that Beamer’s coaching privileges be stripped away.

“Hope his badge to access facilities is being revoked tonight.”

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Another fan, using the username @BCarter5150, said Beamer’s career is “cooked,” apparently seeing it all in his face and his walk.

One fan sent the infamous Vince McMahon “You are fired” sticker, expressing his prediction.

Another fan had already said his adios, hoping Beamer should never get a head coaching job elsewhere.

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“Should be his last time walking off the field as the head coach.”

Truth be told, even if Beamer survives this week, the schedule is not doing him any favors. South Carolina travels to No. 8 Florida next, gets a bye, then faces Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M in three straight weeks. If the Gamecocks stumble through that four-game stretch at 1-3 or 0-4, there’s a very good chance the pressure becomes impossible for South Carolina to ignore.