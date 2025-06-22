Shane Beamer’s Last-Ditch Effort for 4-Star South Carolina Target Leaves SEC Rivals in Dust

Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks are on a serious recruiting tear, and the 2026 class is looking to be special. The Gamecocks are dominating the Carolinas, and a blue-chip cornerback is in the thick of it. A talented four-star cornerback from Hough High School has been the focal point of a summer recruiting drama. Each week, additional elite college football programs are courting his services, and the chatter regarding his choice is getting louder. Current news stories illustrate just how much the competition has heated up—South Carolina, Miami, Texas, and Florida State have all appeared on his revised top four and are each doing everything in their power to secure the supremely talented defensive back.

Samari Matthews formally visited Texas on June 13, when the Longhorns went all out and impressed him with the red-carpet treatment. Reports indicated the Longhorns presented a strong case and were on the rise with the gifted cornerback. A week later, on June 20, Matthews visited on his official trip to Columbia, South Carolina, a visit that appears to have swung momentum to the Gamecocks.

“I feel great about my fit,” Matthews told Rivals after wrapping up his official visit this weekend. “My comfort level is high as well. They are trending in the right direction, and it is something I can see myself being part of.” While walking onto the campus in Columbia, the environment was electric. The coaching staff, headed by head coach Shane Beamer, left no doubt that Matthews was not simply another recruit; he was a priority. South Carolina had spent years cultivating a family-type environment that Matthews had grown to love, and this trip only reinforced that bond. “My family and I will sit down and lay everything out to see what school is best for me on and off the field,” Matthews added.

The Gamecocks had hosted him more than any other program—five times or more—and each visit seemed to strengthen the player-school bond. Matthews received an inside view of where he would fit into the defense, and coaches weren’t afraid to make strong guarantees about how much influence he could have. “The visit to South Carolina went well,” Matthews stated. “I had a really good time. Every time I go back, they show me so much love. It’s definitely a reason why they are in my top four and have been there for a while.”

On the social front, Matthews was also able to become fast friends with other high-level prospects who were making official visits to campus, such as in-state player Sequel Patterson. The chemistry within the group was palpable, and the feeling of a developing brotherhood only served to further enhance the attractiveness of South Carolina. The Gamecocks’ history with defensive backs—particularly from the Carolinas—was another enticement, and Matthews saw a definite path to early playing time should he decide to sign on.

Texas’ moment in the spotlight

Before South Carolina stole headlines and trended with Samari Matthews following his official visit over the weekend, the recruitment story involving his name had a very burnt orange taste to it. The Texas Longhorns had been quietly cultivating a genuine relationship with the top North Carolina cornerback. It began with a trip last April, when Matthews first got an idea of what Texas football was like. But there was something about Texas that rang true. The facilities, the coaches, and the culture surrounding the program all impressed him.

“That visit did something,” Matthews told On3’s Steve Wiltfong. “They really exceeded my expectations. I like what they’ve got going on. What excites me is that they play a national schedule and are knocking on the door for a National Championship, and that’s something I can see myself being part of.” The Longhorns’ coaching staff, particularly cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey, went out of their way to ensure Matthews realized how much he was wanted. Orphey had already established a rapport with Matthews before arriving in Texas, and that continued to strengthen following the offer and subsequent visits.

And Matthews, for his part, was listening. "I've always been a fan of how Texas develops and gets guys to the league," Matthews told On3. "When you look at the draft numbers, they're right at the top." Following his official visit to South Carolina, the story changed—the Gamecocks regained their momentum, and overnight, the competition for Samari Matthews was closer than ever.