Shane Beamer Learns His SEC Fate in Huge LaNorris Sellers Revelation as HC Demands Justice From NCAA

South Carolina has found the SEC’s hottest name in LaNorris Sellers. This quarterback, who was once barely known, has now shot up to be a potential No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Experts like Todd McShay and Steve Muench are raving about his amazing arm. Sellers consistently throws perfect passes and makes exciting plays, proving that Coach Shane Beamer found a true star.

Sellers led the Gamecocks to a nine-win season, with a strong winning streak in the second half of the year against teams like Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vandy, Missouri, Wofford, and Clemson. “If he can do anything remotely similar to what he did in the second half of last year for the entirety of this year, then we’ve got a star on our hands,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said. Sellers’ 2024 stats show that. 2,534 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and just 7 interceptions. He also ran for 674 yards and 7 more touchdowns. This ability to both throw and run the ball keeps opposing coaches worried.

Even if he’s not the loudest, Shane Beamer is confident that his starting quarterback has excellent leadership skills, which will become clear this season as Sellers leads the offense.

However, South Carolina can’t just depend on Sellers alone. They need every player to perform their best to compete in the tough SEC and aim for a playoff spot. This leads to a big question. On That SEC Football show, SEC Mike asked Cousin Shane, “Do you believe the Gamecocks make the playoff?” Cousin Shane didn’t hesitate, immediately answering with a big “Yes.” But what makes him so sure?

“Because of the progression I saw last year from start to finish, the growth, just the growth during the football season—forget the off-season and all that—I feel like a full off-season is coming into 2025. Brother, there’s not a quarterback right now I have more confidence in week one than I do LaNorris Sellers. And yeah, it’s like I said, that guy suits up; he’s on your squad. There’s no doubt in my mind he could win the football game,” Shane said. That’s a straight fact.

Last season, Shane Beamer’s squad pulled off wins nobody saw coming. Remember how they made a comeback in their game against Oklahoma after losing two straight games against Ole Miss and Alabama, but then they shocked everyone when they defeated Clemson later in the season? That sure shows they have potential. And when you have an explosive player like Sellers, who’s already expected to be a top-10 draft pick next season, things often go your way. Even though he struggles to read the coverage, he still has a high ceiling, as per PPF.

Well, LaNorris Sellers isn’t just slinging the ball—his rushing abilities are also cranking up South Carolina’s playoff chances. Last season’s 674 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on 166 carries, along with a 73.8 PFF rushing grade, prove his potential. But can they win more than nine games this season with Sellers? That’s when Mike and Shane got a reality check from a fan comment. It said: “9-3 even if Sellers is the best in the country. Just like LSU with Jayden Daniels.”

When you see Jayden Daniels absolutely shining as the Washington Commanders’ QB in the NFL, it’s a clear reminder. Even with LSU’s incredible 2023 offensive trio of Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr., they still couldn’t win a national championship, settling for a decent 10-3 season. So, is Coach Beamer now in a similar spot to where Brian Kelly was with LSU, having a great quarterback but perhaps not enough?

Cousin Shane added, “That’s a quarterback they [LSU] squandered. You’re going to be talking about years later. I don’t think South Carolina makes that mistake.” They might be running in the playoff race this season, but their one key player’s status is still up in the air.

Shane Beamer’s tough admission on Rahsul Faison’s eligibility

South Carolina remains in limbo regarding Rahsul Faison’s eligibility. The NCAA’s silence is increasingly frustrating to Coach Shane Beamer. “Every time that I hear through the grapevine that we should know something in the next day or two, it never happens,” he said. “We’ve reached out to his previous stops and gotten all the documentation and statements that we need from them.” Meanwhile, Faison continues participating in team workouts and remains committed as the wait drags on into June.

The running back situation depends on Faison’s eligibility, but even without him, Marquel Blackwell has a solid group. Oscar Adaway III (295 rushing yards, 3 TDs) and Jawarn Howell (6.5 yards/carry) are proven contributors, while Matthew Fuller and Bradley Dunn provide depth. However, the Gamecocks desperately want Faison; his 1,109-yard, eight-touchdown 2024 season at Utah State speaks for itself. His waiver status significantly impacts the depth chart—with him, they’re among the SEC’s best; without him, the rotation is much shallower. Now, apart from RB, there are several positions Shane Beamer needs to look at.

South Carolina’s WR room looks pretty decent, even after losing key players like Dalevon Campbell and Gage Larvadain. They’re energized by returning players and talented freshmen. Coach Mike Furrey leads this group, which includes Nyck Harbor, Jared Brown, Mazeo Bennett Jr., and Vandrevius Jacobs, all of whom played well in 2024.

Five more freshmen, especially Malik Clark and Brian Rowe (who shone in the spring game), and the highly rated Donovan Murph also add depth. The coaches are very hopeful about what this group can do. However, not everything is perfectly set.

The Gamecocks’ offensive line is currently changing. Returning tackles Josiah Thompson and Cason Henry are solid anchors, but the inside of the line needs to be rebuilt. Three transfers—Boaz Stanley, Nick Sharpe, and Rodney Newsom—are joining existing players Markee Anderson and Trovon Baugh in the competition for spots.

“We’ve recruited really well on the offensive line. And it’s time for those guys to be the players that we know they are,” Shane Beamer said. With so much talent, can Beamer’s team finally turn potential into a title, avoiding the mistakes LSU made with Daniels?