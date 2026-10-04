Shane Beamer Opens Up on His South Carolina Future as Pressure Mounts Over Embarrassing Record: “They’ve Told Me”

There’s no head coach walking out of Week 5 in America with more heat on him than Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks suffered a crushing 35-34 overtime loss to No. 24 Kentucky, dropping their third straight game and falling to 0-3 in SEC play. At this point, the end may be closer than Beamer would like to admit.

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When asked directly whether the administration still supports him, Beamer pointed to what he has been told by the school.

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“Yeah, I mean, I don’t know anything other than what they’ve told me, David,” Shane Beamer said in the presser. “They’ve been super supportive and have been all along, and we wish we could have put a better result on the field tonight.”

That sounds like a vote of confidence, but the results are making it increasingly difficult for South Carolina to look past what is happening on the field.

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The biggest problem was the way the Gamecocks lost to Kentucky. South Carolina jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter, only to watch the Wildcats claw their way back into the game before completing the comeback in overtime.

It was another collapse that added to a growing concern. This marked the third time in South Carolina’s last four conference games that it has blown a double-digit lead. It is also the seventh such collapse during Beamer’s tenure.

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These collapses keep happening because the team simply loses its aggressive edge after halftime. The defense plays soft coverage to protect leads instead of staying on attack, while conservative late-game play-calling constantly stalls drives and leaves the defense exhausted on the field. Without better clock control and second-half adjustments, these leads will keep slipping away.

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The Gamecocks have now lost 10 of their last 11 games against SEC opponents and are riding an eight-game losing streak against Power Four teams dating back to last season. The pressure isn’t just coming from angry fans; the math is getting dangerous inside the building.

Coming off a miserable 4-8 finish in 2025, Beamer is now operating under Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati, who didn’t hire him. With media reports already calling this a trending opening and an expensive $22.5 million buyout on the line before December, school leadership is running out of reasons to wait.

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There are also questions away from the scoreboard. Star edge rusher Dylan Stewart was suspended by the team just before the Kentucky game, adding another layer of concern around the program at a time when Beamer can hardly afford more distractions.

And this slide did not begin Saturday night. South Carolina has gone just 6-10 over its last 16 games, including a disappointing 2025 season that ended without a bowl appearance. The offense struggled badly during that stretch, while the development of younger players became another major concern.

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Still, Beamer believes he has been through difficult moments before and can turn things around again.

When reporter Jack Furlong asked what gives him confidence that he can fix the situation in the middle of a three-game losing streak, Beamer pointed to his experience with adversity.

“Yeah, because we’ve faced adversity before, and we’ve always responded the right way,” Beamer insisted. “We got good coaches that have been in battles before and have won a lot of games around here, Jack… We got the right kind of people in our locker room right now, players and coaches. But it’s not good enough right now. I’m well aware of that.”

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That last part may be the most telling. Beamer believes in his staff and his players, but he also knows the current results are nowhere near the standard South Carolina expects.

He pointed back to two years ago, when the Gamecocks were also 3-3 before winning six straight games to close the regular season. Beamer is hoping this team can produce a similar response, but the margin for error is much smaller now.

The schedule certainly will not make things easier.

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South Carolina now heads to Gainesville to face a top-10 Florida team before taking on Tennessee, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. With the Gamecocks likely to be underdogs in each of those matchups, Beamer has very little room left to work with.

For now, he has the administration’s reported support. But if South Carolina cannot turn things around quickly, those assurances may not be enough.

The school could be facing a buyout of roughly $22.6 million.

With that kind of money on the line, the Gamecocks would have to be certain that making a change is worth the price.