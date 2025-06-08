Shane Beamer Reacts as South Carolina Scores Huge Commitment From Twin Brothers to Fend Off Interest From Hugh Freeze’s Auburn

Not everyone saw what Shane Beamer was working on behind the scenes. Because all eyes were on LaNorris Sellers, who’s already in the talk as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the real flex this week came off South Carolina’s recruiting trail. Two monster, identical commitments just rolled in for the Gamecocks. And along the way, they even turned down SEC rival Auburn, a projected favorite. Hugh Freeze came knocking in town at Weddington High, NC, back in January. But the boys decided to remain in the state of Carolina.

When Matthew (NC) Weddington HS twin brothers Aiden Harris and Andrew Harris showed up in Columbia for an official visit on June 6, something about Shane Beamer’s team struck them. Just a day later, they dropped their decision.

On June 7, On3 Recruits shared breaking news on X about South Carolina’s latest additions. “4-star twin brothers Aiden and Andrew Harris have committed to South Carolina.” The Gamecocks’ HC jumped into the welcoming game by hopping on X with two separate posts—“#WelcomeHome #1🤙🏻 #Road26lory AND……” and “WelcomeHome #2 #Road26lory #JustGettingStarted 🤙🏻🔥” And the pair aren’t just body additions to the 2026 class.

Let’s talk about the two new commits. Aiden Harris is a 6’4, 245-pound wrecking machine. He ranks No. 2 nationally at DE, No. 2 player in the state of NC, and No. 55 overall player in the country per Rivals. In his junior year, he racked up 82 total tackles, 31 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, and 46 QB hurries, according to MaxPreps. Across three seasons, he compiled 136 solo total tackles.

Meanwhile, his brother Andrew isn’t just tagging along. He’s made a case for himself as the No. 27 DE and the No. 16 player in the state of NC. Currently an LB target for Shane Beamer’s squad, the 6’2, 220-pounder recorded 81 tackles, 25 TFLs, seven sacks, and 36 QB hurries last season.

“It was one of the first schools to take notice of me and my brother,” Aiden Harris said of South Carolina. “The culture. Being surrounded by good coaches. The environment and creating a bond… They have one of the greatest coaches to put us in good spots to make it to the league.” This statement doesn’t just highlight facility flex. It was a connection, family, and opportunity.

With the Harris twins, Shane Beamer’s 2026 class jumps to seven commits, which include star defensive players like J’Zavien Currence and Keenan Britt. And if South Carolina lands projected elite QB Landon Duckworth, this class could have legitimate playoff contention talk like it has with the current class.

Shane Beamer and co. enter playoff conversation

Heading into 2025, Shane Beamer has an elite QB in LaNorris Sellers, who didn’t just lead South Carolina to nine wins. He sparked a second-half surge that knocked off Oklahoma, Clemson, Missouri, Texas A&M, and more. He delivered in 2024, throwing for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 674 on the ground with 7 scores as a dual-threat weapon. But in the SEC, one player can’t carry the load.

Shane Beamer knows that. The Gamecocks need dogs all over the field if they want a real shot at the playoffs. So when SEC Mike asked Cousin Shane on That SEC Football Show if South Carolina could snag a playoff berth, Shane didn’t blink. “Yes,” he said. Why?

“Because of the progression I saw last year from start to finish, the growth, just the growth during the football season,” he said. But the conversation comes back to the one under center. “Brother, there’s not a quarterback right now I have more confidence in Week one than I do LaNorris Sellers,” he added.

The Gamecocks open against Virginia Tech on August 31. Right now, Shane Beamer is in good hands both in 2025 and 2026.