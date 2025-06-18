Shane Beamer Receives Blunt SEC Verdict After LaNorris Sellers’ $8M Rejection News

They’ve got the quarterback. They’ve got the hype. They’ve even got a little bit of that SEC chip on their shoulder. But do they have enough? That’s the million-dollar question for Shane Beamer in Columbia right now. South Carolina enters the 2025 season riding a wave of hope coming off a 9-4 season. On3 listed the Gamecocks as the seventh-best team in the SEC. They have a Top-10 NFL Draft prospect and Heisman dark horse in LaNorris Sellers, whom the HC believes is the real deal. This is a team that fans want to believe in. But not everyone sees a promising future.

Josh Pate delivered a cold SEC splash of reality for Shane Beamer and co. in a new episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show on June 17. “I don’t know if South Carolina can win the SEC at their best,” he bluntly stated. And for him, the problem lies in three major areas. “I don’t know if they can win the SEC. I don’t know if the backfield at wide receiver is good enough,” he added. “I don’t know what the running back position is there because I don’t know the situation with whether guys are going to be eligible or not. They lost a lot of good defensive talent too.” If you look at the Gamecocks from his point of view, it raises concerns.

South Carolina returns some key wide receivers like Nyck Harbor, Jared Brown, Mazeo Bennet Jr., and Vandrevius Jacobs, among others, for the upcoming season. They combined for 83 catches for 1,138 yards and seven TDs. Shane Beamer also signed five freshman WRs for 2025, but the room is still young and unproven. And moving on to the running backs room, the Gamecocks lost their star RB, Rocket Sanders, who was named the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year. The man took his 881 yards and 11 TDs to the NFL. Throw in Rahsul Faison, who’s expected to be their key runner. But he’s still waiting on NCAA clearance for his eligibility.

One good thing is that Shane Beamer signed former Colorado star RB Isaiah Augustave, who led the Buffs last year with 394 yards and four scores. But you see the status difference there. And defensively, it’s another hard brick wall, as Kyle Kennard, TJ Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, and Wendell Gregory are gone. For all the good vibes around LaNorris Sellers and Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks are dangerously thin where it matters most in the SEC, which is the trenches and the depth chart. But there’s a twist that makes this team impossible not to root for.

LaNorris Sellers saves Shane Beamer from offseason crisis

While South Carolina might not be preseason SEC favorites, they’ve already won in the loyalty department. And that starts with LaNorris Sellers. The 6’3”, 240-pound dual-threat QB was reportedly offered $8 million in NIL money for two years to transfer. His father, Norris Sellers, revealed the staggering number. As SEC Mike puts it, with such tempting offers, “they’re gonna be swayed if you don’t have the right people in your corner.” But the young QB never flinched.

Despite constant pitches from rival coaches, whispers after every practice, and relentless portal flirtation, LaNorris Sellers stayed. His teammates joked about the attention, but the Florence native kept his roots deep in Columbia. “As Sellers has told me in the past, he loves the city and the program. He wants to win as a Gamecock,” South Carolina insider Mike Uva stated. The dad drove it home, saying, “We didn’t come here to make money. We came here to get our education, play ball, and with schools calling, we’re not gonna jump ship because they’re offering more than what we’re getting. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

That is the culture Shane Beamer is building. Loyalty over leverage. Now, they’ll kick off 2025 in Atlanta against Virginia Tech on August 31. It’s their first meeting since 1991. It might not decide the SEC crown, but the battle for national respect starts right there.