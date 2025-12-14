Shane Beamer Receives South Carolina TE’s Big Career Announcement Amid LaNorris Sellers’ Return News

Shane Beamer finally has something to look forward to after a tough 2025 season. Amid players lining up to enter the transfer portal, the South Carolina HC got some good news.

Senior TE Brady Hunt will be playing for one more season at Columbia, he confirmed on Instagram. His return is a big win for Beamer, since he brings some much-needed experience to the TE room in the wake of Jordan Dingle and Michael Smith’s departures. Hunt, in the past 2 seasons at South Carolina, has totaled 23 receptions for 190 yards. He transferred from Ball State as a valued prospect, with 46 receptions and 498 yards, and 5 TDs as a freshman. Hunt missed the entirety of 2023 because of an injury.

Hunt’s decision to return follows that of LaNorris Sellers, the star of South Carolina football. The QB was a top prospect for the 2026 draft and the transfer portal. But he is nearing a deal with the Gamecocks for his redshirt junior season.

This is a developing story.