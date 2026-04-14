Shane Beamer Suffers Back-to-Back Setbacks After Announcing New Recruiting Strategy for South Carolina

Just days after Shane Beamer unveiled an aggressive May official visit strategy to rebuild from last year’s 4-8 season, his 2027 recruiting class took a double hit. Losing two blue-chip prospects back-to-back leaves South Carolina with merely two commits, stalling the program’s early momentum.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shane Beamer’s program lost four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray from Oceanside, who decommitted from the team. He had committed to the program back in March and was also the sixth-best wide receiver in the state of South Carolina, but now he is no longer part of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly-Murray was supposed to take his official visit to South Carolina this summer, but now that’s not going to happen. He is instead opening his recruitment and preparing to visit schools like Virginia Tech, Duke, Illinois, and Wake Forest. However, there’s still a chance that he might consider South Carolina again if he decides to go back to them.

The blow leaves South Carolina without a single wide receiver commit for 2027. The bleeding didn’t stop there, however. Just as the staff prepared to pitch their new early-visit approach, the defense suffered an equally devastating setback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northside’s four-star cornerback Aamaury Fountain changed his decision and switched from South Carolina to Florida. This is a setback for coach Shane Beamer and his team. Earlier, Fountain had committed to South Carolina on January 2 and was the second player to join their 2027 recruiting class.

His recruitment was a massive win for South Carolina as he chose them over top programs like Alabama, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, and others. But just eight days after his commitment, Fountain visited Florida for the very first time, and after that, there was no going back. After his first visit, he went there four times and developed a strong connection that ended up flipping his commitment. He explained how Jon Sumrall’s team made a solid impression on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been building,” Fountain told Rivals. “That feeling in Florida is real. From the start, it just felt right. You can feel the greatness there. It’s in the air. I don’t know how else to explain it. You can’t make that up. I felt it the first time. It was different. I only went on that first visit because I told Coach Harris I would. It was me honoring my word, and they took advantage of it. After that first visit, I kept going back. Every time, it felt stronger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While neither player explicitly blamed the program’s recent struggles, South Carolina’s 4-8 finish last year inevitably makes recruiting tougher. Beamer’s new May visit schedule was specifically designed to counter this by getting players on campus earlier, making these flips especially frustrating.

But how ironic is it that even after applying a new approach for recruiting players, Shane Beamer lost two of them?

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane Beamer follows a new approach towards recruiting

Shane Beamer is changing South Carolina’s approach to how they handle teams recruiting for the 2027 class. The team is now spreading its official visits across four weekends in May and June. This includes a new early visit window starting on Friday, May 1, followed by three more weekends in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

This early May visit is an important change in their strategy. Earlier, South Carolina mainly held official visits only in June, but now they want to bring players to campus sooner. Beamer came up with this idea last year and worked with recruiting director Darren Uscher to make it happen. The main goal is simple, and that is to get players on campus earlier than other schools and make a strong first impression.

“Let’s try and be like the first official visit,” Beamer said, “and get a chance to get guys on campus early in May, probably their first official visit, hopefully set the bar high, and then go from there.”

Earlier, South Carolina used to schedule most of its official visits only during three weekends in June. Sometimes, they also invited a few players during the fall, but June was the focus. Now, instead of using the same schedule for every player, they look at each recruit individually and decide the best time to invite them. Shane Beamer doubles down on that approach, explaining their mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a guy is not going to make a decision until December, then you’re better off bringing them in, in my opinion, for a game on their official visit,” Beamer said. “Or if it’s a guy whose recruitments have kind of been all over the place, and he may commit or decommit… Well, let’s not bring him in this summer. Let’s maybe push it back to the season.”

Now, let’s wait and see if this approach works out for Shane Beamer and the team after losing two major players.