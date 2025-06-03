Shane Beamer Tipped to Land 5,735-Yard QB as Long-Term LaNorris Sellers Successor After His SEC Fate Gets Sealed

Riding high after a nine-win season, Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks aren’t just aiming high; they’re targeting a championship. With LaNorris Sellers poised for a breakout year, South Carolina is eyeing a playoff berth and national title contention. On the recruiting trail, Beamer’s not just sitting pretty—he’s hitting the gas with 26 commits and 17 transfers already in the bag. He’s even pursuing a quarterback who threw for an astounding 5,735 yards. Beamer is clearly stacking the deck for the future and leaving nothing to chance.

South Carolina aims to build momentum for the current and upcoming seasons. Their 2026 recruiting class is already strong, boasting five commits: safety J’Zavien Currence, offensive tackle Zyon Guiles, edge rusher Keenan Britt, tight end Jamel Howse, and interior offensive lineman Anthony Baxter. Landing a 4-star quarterback would be a huge win for Shane Beamer and significantly boost the program’s future. And they’re already making strides towards that goal.

This weekend is crucial for South Carolina recruiting. Former Gamecock commit, quarterback Landon Duckworth, returns to Columbia for an official visit that could reshape their 2026 class. Since decommitting last June, Duckworth has stayed on their radar, and this visit offers a prime chance to regain his commitment. While he recently visited Auburn and Ole Miss remains a strong contender, South Carolina has a chance to change the momentum with a compelling visit. Beamer and his staff will focus on rebuilding trust and showcasing the program’s long-term vision, hoping this visit seals the deal—or ends their pursuit.

What makes him Shane Beamer’s top priority? Standing 6’3″, Landon Duckworth brings exceptional versatility and a top-tier pedigree. Ranked 51st nationally, 6th among quarterbacks, and 5th in Alabama by 247Sports, Duckworth is an SEC prospect who consistently impresses. His impressive record speaks for itself; he’s not just promising, he delivers results under pressure.

Last year, he earned MaxPreps Small Town All-America second-team honors, leading Jackson to a 14-1 record and the Alabama 4A state title. He threw for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns (66.7% completion rate), adding 648 rushing yards and 12 more scores. In 2023, he led Jackson to an 11-1 record and the state quarterfinals, throwing 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Even as a first-year starter in 2022, he completed over 60% of his passes for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, guiding Jackson to an 8-3 season.

Well, Shane Beamer does have a tough road to gain Duckworth’s commitment, as there are five teams: South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss, North Carolina, and Florida State in the mix, too. Now, Duckworth hasn’t locked in a commitment date, but if Beamer really wants him in, he should make the most out of this visit.

This year truly sets the tone for South Carolina’s success, as on one side, they are eyeing a top QB, and on the other, they are already making playoff buzz.

Shane Beamer’s playoff run gets a thumbs up

South Carolina’s found a gem in LaNorris Sellers, the SEC’s rising star quarterback, and coach Shane Beamer knows it. Sellers powered the Gamecocks to nine wins in 2024, exploding in the second half to stun the SEC. He threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and only 7 interceptions, while rushing for another 674 yards and 7 scores. His dual-threat skills constantly flummoxed defenses. Beamer, while not flashy, sees Sellers’ quiet leadership as a key strength. This leadership, paired with incredible athleticism, fuels South Carolina’s optimism for 2025.

Analysts’ playoff predictions for the Gamecocks hinge on Sellers. On That SEC Football Show, SEC Mike asked Beamer, “Do you believe the Gamecocks make the playoff?” Beamer confidently replied, “Yes.” This bold statement ignited debate. Can Sellers truly lead South Carolina to a playoff berth? To break through, the entire team needs to support his breakout performance.

Coach Beamer’s team surprised everyone last season with incredible comeback wins and unexpected upsets. After tough losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, they rebounded strongly, defeating Oklahoma and Clemson. That midseason turnaround showcased their resilience. “Because of the progression I saw last year from start to finish, the growth, just the growth during the football season—forget the off-season and all that—I feel like a full off-season is coming into 2025. Brother, there’s not a quarterback right now I have more confidence in week one than I do LaNorris Sellers,” Shane said. He added, “There’s no doubt in my mind he could win the football game.”

Even Sellers’ weaknesses haven’t dampened expectations—his potential is immense. Pro Football Focus points out occasional struggles reading coverages, but his 73.8 rushing grade and 166 carries for 674 yards highlight his dynamism. This combination of talent and production makes him a tough opponent to plan for. However, one fan offered a reality check: “9-3 even if Sellers is the best in the country. Just like LSU with Jayden Daniels.” This comparison sparked immediate debate and raised a critical question.

Is Shane Beamer following in Brian Kelly’s footsteps, having a star QB but lacking sufficient support? Despite having Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr., LSU only managed a 10-3 record in 2023. Though Daniels excels with the Washington Commanders now, LSU still feels the sting of a missed chance. “That’s a quarterback they [LSU] squandered. You’re going to be talking about years later. I don’t think South Carolina makes that mistake,” Cousin Shane said. Beamer must prove himself right.

Now, let’s just wait and see with a new QB’s arrival in the mix and the weight of expectations on LaNorris Sellers’ shoulders, how things turn out for the Gamecocks this season.