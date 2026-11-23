Florida State wasted little time moving on from Mike Norvell after a disappointing 3-5 start, firing the head coach in early November. Since then, Rock Stockstill has taken charge, but the Seminoles are still searching for their next leader. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has repeatedly surfaced in the rumors, and Saturday’s 34-6 win over South Carolina may have brought another intriguing clue, courtesy of Shane Beamer.

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Following the heartbreaking defeat, Shane Beamer exchanged a handshake with Kirby Smart before heading over to Schumann. But what began as a brief postgame handshake and hug quickly turned into a moment of significance, as Beamer dropped the biggest news of the night.

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“I hope the FSU thing works out if that’s what you want,” Beamer said to Schumann before moving away from him with an awkward face.

The Seminoles have made no secret of their interest in Schumann for their head coaching vacancy. Interestingly, the interest appears to be mutual, with rumors suggesting that Schumann is also intrigued by the opportunity. However, he is keeping his options open for now, choosing to remain silent amid all the speculation.

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The way Beamer delivered those words to Georgia’s defensive coordinator quickly caught the attention of fans, with one calling the exchange outright weird.

“What a strange thing to say. Very awkward how he said it too. Then the smirk afterwards…I really don’t get Beamer,” said a fan.

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Another fan echoed the sentiment, questioning Beamer’s decision to make the remark with cameras constantly capturing the moment.

“Honestly… Kinda sh—ty thing to do knowing how many cameras are always on you.”

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The criticism continued to pour in, with another fan taking a blunt shot at Beamer over his message to Schumann.

“What an a——–” 😂😂😂”

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Meanwhile, one fan was convinced the remark was deliberate, suggesting Beamer’s frustration after the loss was on full display.

“Absolutely intentional. Lol I know we love Shane around these parts, but he is the ultimate sore loser”

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That said, Schumann isn’t exactly a stranger to Florida State’s new athletic director, Jeff Purinton. The two share a history dating back to their time at Alabama, where they worked together from 2008 to 2015, before Schumann followed Kirby Smart to Athens.

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That longstanding connection is one of the reasons Schumann’s name has continued to gain traction in the Seminoles’ coaching search. And given Florida State’s desperate need for a fresh start, a coach with Schumann’s pedigree could be exactly what the program needs.

Schumann was part of Alabama’s coaching staff from 2008 to 2015, during one of the program’s most dominant stretches.

He started as an undergraduate analyst before moving into graduate assistant and player development roles, steadily building his coaching foundation under Nick Saban.

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He eventually left Alabama alongside Kirby Smart to join Georgia in 2016 as the linebackers coach. His rise continued in Athens, earning him a promotion to co-defensive coordinator in 2019 before taking full charge of Georgia’s defensive unit ahead of the 2024 season.

Schumann helped build one of the most consistent defensive units in college football, and that consistency has continued this season. Following the game, South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles had high praise for the Bulldogs’ defensive mastermind.

“Yeah, it’s extremely challenging,” he said. “These guys are as good as anybody in America. They’re ranked number one for a reason. Obviously, Kirby and their defensive coordinator, Coach Schumann, they’re very established with their schemes and their personnel. And they have great players that execute and play with an incredible amount of physicality.”

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Briles’s assessment reflects the respect Schumann has earned across the sport. Now, he has a chance to steer his own ship with the Seminoles. Having a familiar face like Jeff Purinton and a valuable connection certainly adds to the appeal, but that is not the only thing drawing him to the job.

Schumann also shares an emotional connection with the program, as His grandfather, Jack Haskin, coached at Florida State back in 1947.