Shane Beamer’s Rahsul Faison Problem Inevitably Begins Damaging South Carolina’s Season Outlook

South Carolina football has been on a roll of hope this offseason. Following a couple of rebuild years with Shane Beamer, the excitement surrounding 2024 feels different, louder, more assured, and honestly, more earned. From portal signings to in-house talent, something is working in Columbia that can’t be overlooked. The vibe has changed. This isn’t about bowl eligibility anymore; this is about going after something more.

And sure, preseason buzz can be boisterous anywhere, but when increasingly more national analysts begin to put your name in the ring, you begin to think it, too. LaNorris Sellers appears to be ready to make the next leap. The defense has the talent available to match it with the SEC, and the Gamecocks appear to have the perfect combination of talent, toughness, and leadership. All the signs were there for a possible breakthrough year. The type that’s being discussed in August and continues to be talked about until December.

And then the doubt crept in. One of the most vocal South Carolina champions in the national media, J.D. PicKell, recently conceded he’s rescinding his playoff projection. And it’s not that he’s lost faith in the staff or roster; it’s because the NCAA still hasn’t made a decision on Rahsul Faison‘s eligibility. “As we get further and further into this thing… I’m going to keep it a buck with y’all,” Pickell said. “You stand at the top of the high dive, you glance down, and it’s like, man, I don’t know if I can make this jump.” He continued, “I still feel that way… but I can’t do it,” detailing the indecision surrounding Faison as a reason it is difficult to leap.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Faison, the Utah State transfer running back, was going to be the main man. A workhorse back with breakaway ability, he was expected to bring balance to the Gamecock offense. His waiver, filed under the NCAA’s “Pavia ruling,” has been in limbo since January. “It’s frustrating, just to be completely honest,” Beamer said at an event in Summerville. “We’ve submitted everything. We’re waiting. Hopefully this week.” Even Faison tweeted on X: “This shii gone get serious when they give me my year back…” as fans and teammates do their part to support him.

AD

While backing down on his playoff selection, Pickell made it evident that his heart remains in Columbia. “I will openly root every single week for South Carolina… openly root for LaNorris Sellers… openly root for Shane Beamer.” That’s the type of declaration fans appreciate, even if the analyst can’t technically put them in his final four. For now, all wait.

The Gamecocks possess the tools. The belief. The quarterback. But until the NCAA finally clears Rahsul Faison, there’s a cloud over what might otherwise be a perfect storm. And if that day arrives? You bet a whole lot of people, among them Pickell, will be taking the plunge right back again. And in a season where all else appears to be coalescing, it’s this one aspect, Rahsul Faison’s eligibility, that might just make or break South Carolina’s ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rahsul Faison’s eligibility limbo leaves South Carolina hanging

Imagine you had all the qualifications to demonstrate yourself, but were still waiting for someone else to utter. “Yes, you’re good to go.” That’s precisely what Rahsul Faison has been going through for months now. The Utah State transfer was the most intriguing back in the portal, listed as No. 4 on 247Sports’ overall RB rankings, and South Carolina jumped on him quickly. After he visited Alabama, North Carolina, and Florida State, he committed to Shane Beamer’s team. That was going to be the last piece to secure the Gamecocks’ running back situation. Instead, they’ve been left waiting.

And it’s not only about depth, this guy is the real deal. Faison rushed for 1,109 yards alone last year for Utah and carried for almost 6 yards per carry throughout his career. Game on Paper says he registered 0.17 EPA per run in 2023, which puts him in the same discussion as Omarion Hampton and Le’Veon Moss. He’s got burst, vision, and SEC-level physicality. But none of that is worth it if the NCAA does not clear him. He came into the portal motivated by Diego Pavia’s eligibility victory and rightly thought he’d get the same. Now, his whole future’s mired in bureaucratic quicksand.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shane Beamer, too, has been frank about the frustration and said they had everything done in January and have patiently waited ever since. Faison’s own tweet, “This shii gone get serious when they give me my year back…” says everything about where his head is at. The hope? That the NCAA sees what everyone else sees, a player who deserves a fair shot. Because South Carolina’s backfield, and maybe their season, is still waiting on that green light.