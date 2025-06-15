Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Could Lure Elite WR Prospect as Three B1G Programs Put on High Alert

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound playmaker returned to Penn State for a pivotal sixth visit—more than he’s made to any other school. From game days to camps to spring practices, he’s seen it all in Happy Valley. His last visit was back in October for the UCLA showdown, but this recent trip carried extra weight. Now, with a July 4 commitment on the horizon, Penn State had one final shot to leave a lasting impression. While they tried to do that in style, the Wolverines and Gamecocks are proving to be a real hurdle.

Michigan isn’t backing down in the Travis Johnson sweepstakes. The Wolverines extended an offer last year and have made the 2026 wideout a top priority. Ron Bellamy is leading the charge, and his persistence is paying off. Johnson’s first visit to Ann Arbor came in September, followed by a winter return and again for spring practice. Now, he’s gearing up for a crucial official visit this weekend.

According to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland, Johnson turned heads at his spring showcase—and Michigan is clearly all in on the Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith player. However, Shane Beamer’s South Carolina isn’t hanging back—it’s pushing hard in the elite WR chase, and following that, B1G programs are on edge.

On June 14, EJ Holland mapped the battle lines: The wideout has already visited Indiana (May 2), Penn State (June 6), South Carolina (May 30), and Michigan (June 13), with Virginia Tech up next on June 20. All hosted official visits. Holland added, “I would give Michigan the advantage going into this visit. I’m still monitoring Penn State and South Carolina, but the Wolverines have done everything right in this recruitment.”

The Wolverines have been all in for over a year, and now it’s crunch time. With this weekend marking his 4th trip to Ann Arbor, there’s no hiding how high Johnson ranks on their board. As EJ Holland put it best, saying, “Michigan has been recruiting Johnson for more than a year now. This will be his fourth trip to Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines are looking to seal the deal… Johnson is at the very top of the wide receiver board, he sees Chip Lindsey’s vision for the new offense, and he loves what new quarterback Bryce Underwood brings to the table. It’s closing time for Sherrone Moore and co.”

Although Penn State made a strong impression on Travis Johnson during his latest visit, the race is far from over. As Ryan Snyder of Blue White Illustrated noted, “His relationship with South Carolina’s wide receiver coach is also very strong, so I don’t want to overlook the Gamecocks, either.” It’s a three-horse race now.

Snyder added, “Penn State helped themselves this past weekend, but I’ve felt for some time now that Michigan is the likely favorite with Johnson. After his PSU official visit, those three schools may be closer than before, but I’d still lean toward Johnson ending up elsewhere if I had to make a pick today.” Now, with the finish line in sight, every move counts. And don’t count out Shane Beamer’s South Carolina just yet. The Gamecocks are swinging hard, turning up the heat, and making this a tense battle that even has Indiana sweating.

Leading contenders for Travis Johnson’s commitment

EJ Holland broke down why Travis Johnson is such a key target in Michigan’s wide receiver hunt: “Michigan needs more size in the wide receiver room,” Holland said. “The Wolverines landed Jacob Washington and Jacob Browder last cycle, but they were the first wide receivers over 6-foot-3 to side with Michigan since Darrius Clemons, who is no longer with the program, and Amorion Walker back in the 2022 cycle. Johnson definitely offers size at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. He can go up and get it, but he also bends well getting in and out of breaks, and showed some explosiveness when I saw him. Michigan is a major player in his recruitment.”

So, with size, burst, and fluid movement, Johnson checks the boxes Michigan’s looking for. And with visits stacking up and evaluations rising, the Wolverines are making it clear: he’s a top priority. But according to the On3 RPM, Penn State currently holds the edge with a 25% chance of landing Travis Johnson. And Michigan isn’t far behind, sitting in second with a 16.4% shot—and gaining momentum.

Don’t forget, Travis Johnson’s Penn State visit left a lasting impression—and not just on the field. “It was a wonderful experience. From the culture to the coaching staff to the facilities, it was all very good,” said Johnson’s father, Tory Johnson Sr. “Also, we liked the education part. We realized that Penn State has the number one alumni base in the country, so that was an eye-opener. For life after football, they have a network that sets you up for success. That was a major key point.”

Even South Carolina’s pursuit of wide receiver Travis Johnson is in full swing, with receivers coach Mike Furrey and HC Shane Beamer leaving no stone unturned during his visit. “South Carolina was great,” Johnson enthused. “The culture is amazing. The offensive system is great. I just had a good time down there. Coach Furrey showed me how I can come in and play early, and play any spot for them and just ball out. I have a great relationship with Coach Furrey. It’s a great, genuine relationship. I trust him. I love Coach Furrey.”

Beamer, known for his strong recruiting ties in Virginia, particularly the Chesapeake Bay area, made his intentions clear to Johnson. “He told me he needs me,” Johnson shared. “We just had a great, genuine conversation. I love Coach Beamer. We didn’t even talk about football. That’s how genuine the conversation was. We talked about how school is going, how I’m doing, and how my family is doing, and stuff like that.” This deep, personal connection shows that the SEC team is prepared to challenge the Big Ten frontrunners for Johnson’s commitment.