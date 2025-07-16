Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Will Love Urban Meyer’s Take on Their Program & Fanbase

The South Carolina Gamecocks might not have made it to the playoffs last year, but they were probably one of the most underrated teams in the country. Why? Shane Beamer led the team with some of the most unexpected wins, which included a 44-20 humbling of the Aggies and later steamrolling Clemson in a LaNorris Sellers’ special thriller. This year, too, the team is expected to exceed all expectations, and riding that hype bogey is an Ohio State legend.

The Gamecocks last year bounced back after a 3-3 start, owing to the memorable performances of their signal caller, LaNorris Sellers. The guy finished with 2,534 passing and 674 rushing yards and returns with the tag of “the best dual-threat QB” in college football right now. Apart from him, the team also returns freshman All-American Josiah Thompson and experienced players like Tree Babalade. But the main factor will still be Shane Beamer’s brilliance, on which Urban Meyer is counting.

Urban Meyer sat with Fox Sports’ Rob Stone and former Heisman winner Mark Ingram II on their ‘Triple Option’ podcast. They discussed the prospects of South Carolina going into the 2025 season. Rob Stone reiterated Meyer and Ingram’s take about the Gamecocks, finishing with at best 9 wins. However, Ingram interjected thereafter and downgraded them to seven or eight wins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I got them going over seven and a half because of yeah, I liked their coach last year,” said Mark Ingram, who included a doubt win or lose possibility against Ole Miss this year. As for Urban Meyer, he also predicted the Gamecocks to finish with 7 or 8 wins, with a doubt against Ole Miss, but reiterated his take on Shane Beamer and a scenario where everything is possible.

AD

“Hey, Mark, I’m going to say this, too. I like their coach, and I think it’s the most underrated place in college football to play there,” said Urban Meyer. Mark Ingram, who looked doubtful about Alabama, his alma mater, winning against the Gamecocks, agreed with Meyer’s take.

via Getty PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrates winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I was number one in the country. Went to South Carolina. We got ambushed. So that’s not an easy place to go play. And with LaNorris Sellers and then Dylan Stewart on the opposite side, I like this team to win over seven and a half games,” said Mark Ingram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So the message seems to be simple: teams need to be wary of the Gamecocks since they are capable of pulling off major upsets. Moreover, the atmosphere of the William Bryce Stadium will be electric and will play its part. That said, there’s still some concerning news for Sellers.

LaNorris Sellers’ South Carolina future gets a concerning verdict

We all know how LaNorris Sellers’ dual-threat ability and clutch play saved South Carolina last year against Clemson. With just 1:08 minutes left on the clock and the team on third and 16, that 20-yard touchdown was breathtakingly resilient. That showcased what LaNorris can do in his second season, for which he would undoubtedly be ready. Yet, one of the CBS analysts flags some issues that may dampen the Gamecocks’ hopes and especially Sellers’ draft prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The concern is this, and South Carolina fans get very angry when you don’t have LaNorris as a top-five pick. He might be the best running back in the SEC, and I mean that in the best possible light, but he has to be more consistent as a passer to all three levels. He does not throw with anticipation. And that’s something that needs to happen when he is passing-wise. He is absolutely electric. It’s just inconsistent,” said Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.

LaNorris Sellers had a tough season last year with a few glaring issues. He struggled with his processing speed and got sacked a whopping 41 times. His average throw time was pretty long too—around 3.3 seconds. When we looked at quicker throws, he only managed to complete four passes in that 3-second window. So, yeah, there were some real problems, but the good news is we should see a more mature and experienced QB this season compared to Sellers’ sophomore year. Hopefully, he’s improved!