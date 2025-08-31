Deion Sanders’ Family Friend Breaks Silence on Shilo Sanders Losing Only NFL Paycheck After Buccaneers Split 

When the Tampa Bay GM, Jason Licht, called Shilo Sanders a few hours after he did not hear his name called in the 2025 NFL, the 25-year-old knew he had his one chance. Through the mini camps, the OTAs, and the training camps, his father Deion Sanders’ words kept ringing in his head– “Both of y’all, you’re resilient.” And so, he kept impressing the Buccaneers brass. With the regular season just around the corner, he just might’ve made it to the 53-man roster. But then came the preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The then-Bucs’ safety threw a punch to Bills tight end Zach Davidson and derailed his NFL career trajectory. Soon after, he was released from his contract as HC Todd Bowles wouldn’t preach the inexcusable behavior. Then, the NFL fined Sanders for unnecessary roughness. Among all the reactions, Deion’s friend, Shannon Sharpe, has also opened up on the news and shared some advice for the young safety.

During an exchange with Chad Johnson on his podcast Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe expressed sympathy over the situation. “Former Buccaneers, now free agent, Shilo Sanders was fined $4,669 for unnecessary roughness in the preseason game. He ain’t made that. He owe the NFL. They took the man’s last check Ocho! Did he get re-signed? Did anybody re-sign him? Did he get re-signed to the practice squad?” Becoming a Buccaneer, Shilo Sanders had signed a $2.9 million/ 4-year rookie contract with the team and was set to annually earn $988,857 on average. However, Sharpe was concerned about how he would pay the fine if he didn’t have the contract.

Still, Ocho kept reassuring Sharpe, “He got it. He good. No, because remember they brought in another safety.” But Sharpe continued, “Yeah. Well, damn! I was reading he was doing good and the next thing you know, he’s not. Damn! I sure hope he can squeeze out a year, get a little better.” He then shared his thoughts on how Shilo Sanders can still look at being cut as a lesson and learn from it. In fact, he even believes Sanders can return to the Bucs because he knows the system already.

He concluded, “You know what, Ocho, I kinda like want to. ‘Cause I’ve been in the OTAs, I’ve been in mini camps, I’ve been in training camps, I kinda know this system. So, I want to hit the ground running ‘cause I already got a head start. I don’t wanna have to learn the system all over again. ‘I’m thinking I’m hesitating. I don’t know.’ Like, son, I mean, you gotta do what you gotta do. You don’t have a job, somebody gives you an opportunity, hey, I gotta learn on the fly. It’s not what I’m used to doing, but I’m a fast learner. And that’s how you have to look at it.”

Despite getting cut from the Bucs, Sanders hoped to find a place in the Bucs’ practice squad. He would’ve had to prove himself again, surely. But at least he would be in the NFL. Eventually, he could’ve impressed the team again and found a spot in the final roster as well. But as Ocho said, there’s still time. If not the Bucs, then some other team, but Sanders might find his way back to the NFL.

With the Bucs, Shilo had been competing for the fourth spot to back up Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, and Christian Izien. The preseason debut tipped the scales in his favor, but the following events did a clean sweep on that goal. However, CBS’s Brad Crawford’s intel chipped in an interesting bit regarding the whole episode.

“Sanders was competing in fall camp and during the preseason in a deep secondary for the Buccaneers and would’ve likely been a roster casualty regardless of his ejection in last week’s finale,” he stated. Confused, Sharpe’s reaction was totally justified. But does that mean it puts an end to Shilo’s potential career? Deion Sanders doesn’t think so.

“He is mentally where he needs to be, physically, where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next,” Coach Prime said. Considering the fact that Shilo already made his acting debut in season 3 of the TV series “BMF,” portraying a younger Deion Sanders, the pivot to the entertainment industry won’t be surprising.

“I’ll be talking to my agent and we’re waiting on the next opportunity. If that’s in the NFL, cool, but God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football.” Shilo isn’t bluffing. If not, he might as well go back to the Buffs and help Coach Prime over there. Modeling and music are also other lines that the 25-year-old may be interested in. But one thing is clear: Shilo’s story isn’t over, not until Shilo decides it is.