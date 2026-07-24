“She Overspent”: Lane Kiffin Shares Hilarious Message for LSU’s Whit Weeks After He “Cut Off” Daughter Landry

Lane Kiffin recently led an investigation at home, and Whit Weeks somehow found himself in the middle of it all. The LSU head coach turned a July radio appearance into a confession of how his kids keep beating his credit card security, which ended with him personally warning Weeks, the linebacker who now reports to him at practice and also happens to be dating his daughter Landry.

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“We’ve had an interesting conversation. Here’s what I did, just like a month ago,” said Kiffin during his July appearance on SiriusXM College Sports Radio with Chris Doering and Jacob Hester. “‘I went back in any credit card that I have on any system anywhere; I got rid of and changed it. Because what I found out is even if you change the card, they still have it in this Apple Pay. They still have it somewhere, and it updates to the new card. My kids have outsmarted me.”

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Apple Pay leans on issuer Account Updater services and network tokenization, which push a reissued card’s new number straight into an existing wallet entry without anyone lifting a finger. But soon enough, Kiffin figured Persley, his youngest daughter, who plays for USC’s women’s volleyball team, sent his way a charge, thanks to her brother Monte Knox Kiffin.

“I’m like, how did she [Persley] get my new card? And she’s like, ‘Well, we have a deal not to sell each other out.’ But I’m not gonna lie to you. Knox sent me a picture of the new card. Like Knox went to my office. He got the new card. He sent her,” continued Lane Kiffin.

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That left Landry, whose relationship with Weeks has been public since September, when she posted a photo captioned “Happy :)” days before Ole Miss beat LSU 24-19 on the field. Kiffin has since left Ole Miss for LSU on a deal reported at seven years and up to $98 million, making him the highest-paid coach in college football. Weeks came back for his senior season in Baton Rouge, so the two now share a building most days, which is exactly the access Kiffin used to close the loop on his daughter.

“But anyway, so then when I shut off, I tell Whit the next day. I’m like, ‘Hey, just so you know, Landry’s cut off because she’s in New York City now.’ So now, it’s like she needs all this money because you’re in New York City. So I cut her off. I was like, because she overspent the budget she was allowed. So I said, ‘Hey, you’re gonna learn. And now you’re not going to have any for the next month in New York City.’ She’s like, ‘I can’t even eat. What are you—You can’t do that to a kid.’ So I’m like, ‘Whit, you’re probably gonna be getting a call.’ He’s like, ‘I heard about it all last night.'”

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Landry has been spending the summer ‘all over us,’ as she wrote in one of her Instagram posts, and NYC has been featured a lot in her carousels recently. She attended a New York Yankees game, posted pictures of the Big Apple’s skyline, and of the Fourth of July celebrations at a lake.

That said, it’s all happy family banter, but it was reminiscent of when, back in 2022, Landry and Persley hit Zara on a mall trip and came back with a $721 bill on his card, a moment Landry filmed and posted that left Kiffin visibly stunned on camera. The number wasn’t ruinous for a coach earning eight figures a year even then, and it isn’t now, but that was never really the point for him.