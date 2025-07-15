“She Said No Three Times”: Garrett Nussmeier’s Engagement Secret Leaked by Brian Kelly

Okay, so you show up at SEC Media Day expecting stats, plays, and maybe a zinger about your team. But what we are witnessing in this media day are rejected proposal stories? (We are all in for it.) Yep, that’s exactly what transpired when LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was getting quizzed by Matt Moscona on the latest plays, and suddenly, head coach Brian Kelly pops in like a meddling uncle at a holiday dinner.

And that’s when things started getting fun. “Did you congratulate him on his engagement?” Kelly casually asks. And just like that, we’re in full rom-com territory. Moscona replies, “I did just mention it.” But then Kelly drops the bombshell: “She said no three times.” Boom. Garrett goes from quarterback to romantic lead faster than Deion overstepping a wide receiver. Now, you’re all thinking, wait, she said no? Garrett had better script this proposal better than an LSU playbook.

Nussmeier laughs, clearly mortified yet relieved. “Yeah, maybe something like that,” he replies. “It was a little nerve‑wracking, I’d say that,” he admits. And then he dives into the dream‑team proposal. “We were at our family’s lakehouse in Oklahoma, and we had the flowers and all that set up. Her mom did a lot, helped me with all that. Both families were involved. Both families were there. Kind of had them hidden to the sides. And they got to see the moment. It was really cool.” A lakehouse proposal with bouquet vibes and a gaggle of family lurking offstage? The gold in the LSU jersey is for Nussmeier’s planning.

What makes this even more endearing? Their journey predates college football drama. They’ve been together since Garrett’s junior year of high school. “She went to Byron Nelson High School, which is about 20 minutes away from Flower Mound Marcus, so we’ve been together for a while. We had some rough patches together for sure in the beginning of college, you know, kind of adjusting. But you know, we’ve basically grown up together.” That is the kind of storyline that beats a fourth‑quarter comeback anytime. These two have built their bond through chaos, dorm-room separations, and pump-up playlists.

So, LSU fans, this one’s for you. Your quarterback has won a ring without slingin’ footballs. And this one is much more important than any championship ring. Sure, SEC Media Day brought up playoff talk and offseason drama, but off the field, your QB delivered a touchdown in real life. Garrett Nussmeier nailed the emotional game, and that, my friends, is something stats don’t capture.

Nussmeier’s off-field commitment

Garrett Nussmeier will lead LSU’s offense this fall, but he will also be quarterbacking a lifelong commitment off the field. While many teammates chased flashier NIL deals, Nussmeier doubled down on loyalty, both to Baton Rouge and to longtime girlfriend Ella Springfield. The pair had once dreamed of moving out of LSU together to chase academic dreams. But when Nussmeier decided to stay behind and take the reins of Brian Kelly’s offense, he also chose to wait on that next chapter with Springfield. The distance? Tough. The sacrifice? Real. But Garrett found a way to make the wait worth it, with a ring.

On July 5, Springfield lit up social media with a glowing selfie featuring Nussmeier and something extra. That “something” turned out to be a sparkling engagement ring, prominently displayed on her ring finger. Her caption? “I get to marry my best friend!!!” And just to seal the deal, Nussmeier reposted the moment on his IG story with a simple, heartfelt caption: “forever us @ellaspringfield.” That’s a game-winning play in the name of love. The couple’s journey through Baton Rouge has been well-documented by Springfield, who once said, “Came for the player, stayed for the lifelong memories and friendships made. #foreverlsu.”

Their love story has been written in graduation photos, tailgate weekends, and heartfelt captions. From the day she posted, “My favorite human. I love doing life with you,” to graduation pictures with Ace the dog proudly third-wheeling in front of the LSU stadium, it’s clear that this duo’s bond has only grown stronger. Nussmeier might be leading LSU through the gauntlet of SEC play this fall, but off the field, he’s already scored the most important “yes” of his life, even if, as Brian Kelly playfully revealed, “She said no three times.” Turns out, she just wanted the perfect moment, and now she has it.