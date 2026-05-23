“She sent me a little DM” Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson Took Unusual Step Involving UNC & CBS, Claims Investigator

Jordon Hudson, the 24‑year‑old girlfriend of North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, has stayed in the spotlight ever since her appearance on CBS in 2025. During that interview, she interrupted the host’s questions about her personal life, and that moment quickly went viral. Now, that same incident has pushed her to take an unusual step involving both UNC and CBS.

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On December 3, 2025, Hudson began filing public records requests with UNC, asking the school to release its internal communications about her. By the end of the year, she had submitted six separate requests. Those records were meant to show how the university and the media were talking about her role in the CBS interview and her presence at UNC.

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“She has been submitting public records to UNC. She sent four in December and two in April, trying to track down all the school’s communications, basically about her. She’s looked for the term girlfriend. She’s looked for communications with CBS,” FOIAball’s David Covucci during his appearance on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

For someone her age, that kind of move is unusual: instead of just arguing on social media, she’s using legal‑style public records requests to see how UNC and CBS really talk about her behind the scenes. It’s like she’s trying to turn the camera around on the people who are watching her.

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Last December, Covucci discovered and first reported on X about Hudson’s requests, which target UNC’s top athletic communications official. Then, the reporter submitted his own FOIA requests to UNC because public university records are transparent, and he asked the program to provide him with her paperwork to track her actions.

“Then this sort of becomes a Russian nesting doll where I requested all the requests that Jordan had sent to see what she got back,” said Covucci. “She sent me a little DM just waving. She DM’d me on Twitter. She followed me on Instagram, and she has not watched any of my stories since she followed me.”

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“So, she sends you a message basically saying, ‘So that you’re aware fully, I am watching you,'” said Pablo. In response, Covucci stated, “That’s what I figured it was. Cuz I replied, and I said, ‘Hey, you know, I hope you haven’t been hacked or something. It’s, you know, I assume this is legit.’ But then she never wrote back, which is a little sad.”

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That little DM might look like a wave on the surface, but it fits a bigger pattern: Jordon Hudson isn’t just reacting to the CBS interview; she’s actively tracking who’s digging into her life and using FOIA to stay one step ahead. It’s this mix of social‑media savvy and formal records‑hunting that makes her move feel so unusual.

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In April 2026, Hudson submitted another request to UNC, asking the school to give her copies of the records it had already sent to other people, including Covucci. In other words, she was asking UNC to hand over the same paperwork that Covucci had used to track her records requests.

Jordon Hudson specifically sought UNC records regarding communications about the April 2025 CBS Evening News interview with Tony Dokoupil. During the interview, the 24 YO interrupted the taping to block questions about her personal life. But she claimed this was an attempt to look into the background of an awkward interview. To defend herself against these media controversies, she filed requests.

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Jordon Hudson’s requests’ target

In May 2025, journalist Pablo Torre reported on his show that Jordon Hudson had behaved disruptively and was restricted from entering UNC facilities. However, the tension exploded months later when Hudson threatened a defamation lawsuit against Torre, posting a photo of her UNC all-access staff credential on Instagram with the caption, “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre.”

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Now, aiming to prove that the facility ban narrative was fabricated, Belichick’s girlfriend filed FOIA requests targeting athletic leadership to uncover any internal emails discussing her name. Meanwhile, the 24 YO shared on social media that CBS News released its edited footage of the controversial 2025 interview.

“Release the unedited transcript. Release the unedited footage. Holding it to you,” wrote Hudson.

Hudson has also asked for any emails from Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and Chancellor Lee Roberts that mention her or discuss how the school was handling the negative press coverage after the CBS interview. Now, we wait for the final result of her investigation.